Route du Rhum – Flying Solo Across the Atlantic

The Route du Rhum is the biggest solo offshore racing event in the world.

With the time and date now set for the start of the 12th Route du Rhum – Destination Guadeloupe on Wednesday 9 November at 14:15hrs – it looks like being a fast race.

After a rather tricky start, the models suggest that the fastest classes will be able to take advantage of favourable conditions allowing them to make fast miles on a course close to the Great Circle Route.

Although finishing first is the aim of the competitors, smashing the race record would be the icing on the cake.

7 days, 14 hours, 21 minutes and 47 seconds is the outright record for the Route du Rhum – Destination Guadeloupe set in 2018 by Francis Joyon aboard IDEC Sport, a trimaran launched in 2006.



You only have to walk the dockside at the start venue in St Malo where 138 boats were alongside the quay and it’s clear that this race across the Atlantic is a serious crowd puller.

In just under two weeks the race village will see 2 million visitors strolling through a staggering offshore grand prix pit lane.

PlanetSail was there and as part of our Route du Rhum special they talk to some of the key players to find out more about this extraordinary event and the advanced machines that take part in this 3,500 race across the Atlantic to Guadeloupe.

And while the winter may be drawing in up here and the clocks have gone forwards, there’s still loads to report on including several new launches and key announcements in the America’s Cup.

Plus, we have plenty in Docktalk.

It’s just as well the evenings have got longer.