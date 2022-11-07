RS21 World Championship – Victory for Italy’s Gianluca Grisoli

Winner of the 2022 RS21 World Championship at Biograd Na Moru, Croatia, was Italy’s Gianluca Grisoli and his crew of Andrea Casale, Fabio Gridelli and Giorgio Tortarolo.
Six races were eventually completed with the Gianluca Grisoli crew finishing seven points clear ahead with 18 points.
In second place was Giovanni Meloni with Niccolo Bianchi, Camilla Cordero di Montezemolo and Pietro Negri with 25 points.
The podium was completed by yet another Italian team: Martin Reintjes with Francesco Rubagotti, Giulio Desiderato and Daniele Cassinari on 26 points.
First Corinthian crew and best British entry was Hugh Watson with Helen Watson, Emma McEwen and Susanna Peats in seventh overall with 49 points.
RS21 World Championship – Final leaders afte 6 races (41 entries)
1st ITA225 Gianluca Grisoli 3 1 2 -11 11 1 – – 18 pts
2nd ITA244 Giovanni Meloni -11 6 1 2 9 7 – – 25 pts
3rd ITA243 Martin Reintjes 1 3 5 13 -18 4 – – 26 pts
4th AUS215 Robert Davis 6 5 3 9 -15 5 – – 28 pts
5th ITA227 Carlo Brenco 8 11 8 1 3 -13 – – 31 pts
6th ITA288 Dario Levi -15 9 7 15 4 6 – – 41 pts
7th GBR211 COR Hugh Watson 5 2 18 3 -21 21 – – 49 pts
8th POL213 COR Wojciech MyÅ›liwiec -23 16 12 10 2 9 – – 49 pts
9th ITA239 Davide Albertini Petroni (42.0 UFD) 7 14 4 13 11 – – 49 pts
10th GER289 COR claudia rossi 14 -30 10 17 10 3 – – 54 pts
11th ITA240 COR Federica Archibugi 12 -29 13 8 5 16 – – 54 pts
12th ITA245 Edoardo Lupi 2 21 4 24 7 (42.0 BFD) – – 58 pts
13th GBR252 COR Liam Willis -29 27 6 7 16 2 – – 58 pts
14th GBR222 COR Paul Fisk 9 -25 17 25 6 8 – – 65 pts
15th ITA260 Stefano Visintin 4 12 24 12 -33 15 – – 67 pts
16th ITA209 COR Vincenzo Liberati 21 20 9 21 1 -31 – – 72 pts
17th CRO217 Luka Sangulin (42.0 UFD) 10 11 14 8 30 – – 73 pts
18th CZE216 Michal Krysta 24 -31 30 5 19 10 – – 88 pts
19th BEL212 Yannick Lefebvre 7 15 23 -29 29 17 – – 91 pts
20th POL250 COR Aleksander Michalski 10 -26 25 23 12 24 – – 94 pts