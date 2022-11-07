RS21 World Championship – Victory for Italy’s Gianluca Grisoli

Winner of the 2022 RS21 World Championship at Biograd Na Moru, Croatia, was Italy’s Gianluca Grisoli and his crew of Andrea Casale, Fabio Gridelli and Giorgio Tortarolo.

Six races were eventually completed with the Gianluca Grisoli crew finishing seven points clear ahead with 18 points.

In second place was Giovanni Meloni with Niccolo Bianchi, Camilla Cordero di Montezemolo and Pietro Negri with 25 points.

The podium was completed by yet another Italian team: Martin Reintjes with Francesco Rubagotti, Giulio Desiderato and Daniele Cassinari on 26 points.

First Corinthian crew and best British entry was Hugh Watson with Helen Watson, Emma McEwen and Susanna Peats in seventh overall with 49 points.

RS21 World Championship – Final leaders afte 6 races (41 entries)

1st ITA225 Gianluca Grisoli 3 1 2 -11 11 1 – – 18 pts

2nd ITA244 Giovanni Meloni -11 6 1 2 9 7 – – 25 pts

3rd ITA243 Martin Reintjes 1 3 5 13 -18 4 – – 26 pts

4th AUS215 Robert Davis 6 5 3 9 -15 5 – – 28 pts

5th ITA227 Carlo Brenco 8 11 8 1 3 -13 – – 31 pts

6th ITA288 Dario Levi -15 9 7 15 4 6 – – 41 pts

7th GBR211 COR Hugh Watson 5 2 18 3 -21 21 – – 49 pts

8th POL213 COR Wojciech MyÅ›liwiec -23 16 12 10 2 9 – – 49 pts

9th ITA239 Davide Albertini Petroni (42.0 UFD) 7 14 4 13 11 – – 49 pts

10th GER289 COR claudia rossi 14 -30 10 17 10 3 – – 54 pts

11th ITA240 COR Federica Archibugi 12 -29 13 8 5 16 – – 54 pts

12th ITA245 Edoardo Lupi 2 21 4 24 7 (42.0 BFD) – – 58 pts

13th GBR252 COR Liam Willis -29 27 6 7 16 2 – – 58 pts

14th GBR222 COR Paul Fisk 9 -25 17 25 6 8 – – 65 pts

15th ITA260 Stefano Visintin 4 12 24 12 -33 15 – – 67 pts

16th ITA209 COR Vincenzo Liberati 21 20 9 21 1 -31 – – 72 pts

17th CRO217 Luka Sangulin (42.0 UFD) 10 11 14 8 30 – – 73 pts

18th CZE216 Michal Krysta 24 -31 30 5 19 10 – – 88 pts

19th BEL212 Yannick Lefebvre 7 15 23 -29 29 17 – – 91 pts

20th POL250 COR Aleksander Michalski 10 -26 25 23 12 24 – – 94 pts

Full results available here . . .