iQFOiL Youth Championships – Charlie Dixon takes iQFOiL European Title

Charlie Dixon, Britain’s iQFOiL Youth World Champion, added the 2022 European title to his Trophy collection on Saturday at Brest, France.

Silver went to Manolo Modena of Italy and the Bronze to Hidde Van Der Meer of the Netherlands.

Britains’ Boris Shaw finished fourth and Duncan Monaghan was ninth.

Winner of the Women’s U19 Title was Tuva Oppedal of Norway, Silver for Tamar Steinberg ISR and Bronze Lina Erzen SLO.

Best placed Britain was Lucy Kenyon in 13th place.

Winner of the Men’s U17 Title was Igor Lewinski of Poland, Silver for Noé Garandeau FRA and Bronze Antoine Martin FRA.



First U15 was Kylian Manhaval of France.

Winner of the Women’s U17and U15 Titles was Ada TAN of Turkey, Silver for Maria Rudowicz POL, and Bronze Romi Kaminer ISR.



Best placed Britain was Alice Bennion in 36th place.

Men U19 – 2022 European Youth iQFOiL Championships – Final Leaders (100 entries)

1st GBR 724 Charlie DIXON

2nd ITA 27 Manolo MODENA

3rd NED 352 Hidde VAN DER MEER

4th GBR 319 Boris SHAW

5th ESP 1 Nacho BALTASAR

6th LAT 29 Davis MAZAIS

7th AUS 22 Harry JOYNER

8th ITA 286 Federico Alan PILLONI

9th GBR 713 Duncan MONAGHAN

10th ESP 339 Tomas BERNAT

Women U19 – 2022 European Youth iQFOiL Championships – Final Leaders (43 entries)

1st NOR 29 Tuva OPPEDAL

2nd ISR 16 Tamar STEINBERG

3rd SLO 51 Lina ERŽEN

4th CZE 289 Kristyna PINOSOVA

5th ITA 25 Sofia RENNA

6th CZE 11 Katerina ALTMANNOVA

7th TUR 577 Merve VATAN

8th NOR 126 Oda SVERRE

9th FRA 522 Manon GIRÉ

10th ISR 665 Adi MILLO

Men U17 – 2022 European Youth iQFOiL Championships – Final Leaders (93 entries)

1st POL 30 Igor LEWINSKI

2nd FRA 38 Noé GARANDEAU

3rd FRA 356 Antoine MARTIN

4th FRA 830 Gadeyne LUCAS

5th ISR 886 Almog RAJUAN

6th ISR 851 Peleg RAJUAN

7th ISR 600 Tomer ADIRAN

8th ESP 397 Ramon VILLALONGA

9th NED 173 Skip BRÜLL

10th FRA 1908 Kylian MANHAVAL

Women U17 – 2022 European Youth iQFOiL Championships – Final Leaders (43 entries)

1st TUR 4108 Ada TAN

2nd POL 71 Maria RUDOWICZ

3rd ISR 120 Romi KAMINER

4th FRA 7 Faustine GALLIC

5th FRA 1225 Cassandre AIASSA

6th ESP 340 Caterina TOMÀS

7th ESP 300 Ariadna PATINO

8th HUN 70 Hanna SIMON

9th FRA 968 Clotilde DUMONT-FOURMANOIR

10th FRA 475 Juliette NAPOLÉONE

Full results available here . . .