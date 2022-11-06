iQFOiL Youth Championships – Charlie Dixon takes iQFOiL European Title

Charlie Dixon, Britain’s iQFOiL Youth World Champion, added the 2022 European title to his Trophy collection on Saturday at Brest, France.
Silver went to Manolo Modena of Italy and the Bronze to Hidde Van Der Meer of the Netherlands.
Britains’ Boris Shaw finished fourth and Duncan Monaghan was ninth.
Winner of the Women’s U19 Title was Tuva Oppedal of Norway, Silver for Tamar Steinberg ISR and Bronze Lina Erzen SLO.
Best placed Britain was Lucy Kenyon in 13th place.
Winner of the Men’s U17 Title was Igor Lewinski of Poland, Silver for Noé Garandeau FRA and Bronze Antoine Martin FRA.
First U15 was Kylian Manhaval of France.
Winner of the Women’s U17and U15 Titles was Ada TAN of Turkey, Silver for Maria Rudowicz POL, and Bronze Romi Kaminer ISR.
Best placed Britain was Alice Bennion in 36th place.
Men U19 – 2022 European Youth iQFOiL Championships – Final Leaders (100 entries)
1st GBR 724 Charlie DIXON
2nd ITA 27 Manolo MODENA
3rd NED 352 Hidde VAN DER MEER
4th GBR 319 Boris SHAW
5th ESP 1 Nacho BALTASAR
6th LAT 29 Davis MAZAIS
7th AUS 22 Harry JOYNER
8th ITA 286 Federico Alan PILLONI
9th GBR 713 Duncan MONAGHAN
10th ESP 339 Tomas BERNAT
Women U19 – 2022 European Youth iQFOiL Championships – Final Leaders (43 entries)
1st NOR 29 Tuva OPPEDAL
2nd ISR 16 Tamar STEINBERG
3rd SLO 51 Lina ERŽEN
4th CZE 289 Kristyna PINOSOVA
5th ITA 25 Sofia RENNA
6th CZE 11 Katerina ALTMANNOVA
7th TUR 577 Merve VATAN
8th NOR 126 Oda SVERRE
9th FRA 522 Manon GIRÉ
10th ISR 665 Adi MILLO
Men U17 – 2022 European Youth iQFOiL Championships – Final Leaders (93 entries)
1st POL 30 Igor LEWINSKI
2nd FRA 38 Noé GARANDEAU
3rd FRA 356 Antoine MARTIN
4th FRA 830 Gadeyne LUCAS
5th ISR 886 Almog RAJUAN
6th ISR 851 Peleg RAJUAN
7th ISR 600 Tomer ADIRAN
8th ESP 397 Ramon VILLALONGA
9th NED 173 Skip BRÜLL
10th FRA 1908 Kylian MANHAVAL
Women U17 – 2022 European Youth iQFOiL Championships – Final Leaders (43 entries)
1st TUR 4108 Ada TAN
2nd POL 71 Maria RUDOWICZ
3rd ISR 120 Romi KAMINER
4th FRA 7 Faustine GALLIC
5th FRA 1225 Cassandre AIASSA
6th ESP 340 Caterina TOMÀS
7th ESP 300 Ariadna PATINO
8th HUN 70 Hanna SIMON
9th FRA 968 Clotilde DUMONT-FOURMANOIR
10th FRA 475 Juliette NAPOLÉONE