RS21 World Championship – Day 3 multiple broaches and wipe-outs

The RS21 World Championship race management team were facing the very real possibility of having two days with no racing at all.

But they worked hard and found a window of opportunity in the afternoon and the fleet quickly made their way to the racing area, showing their keenness to battle with the tough, unrelenting conditions.

With Bora winds gusting above 25 knots, getting around the course was enough of a challenge for some, but everybody took the opportunity to go fast with the top teams as always, pushing the RS21 to its limits.

On each of the downwind legs, there were multiple broaches and wipe-outs.

Even though only one two-lap race was completed, that was enough to satisfy the competitors who headed back to shore safely, boasting about the speeds that each had reached, some in excess of 18 knots.

After three races completed for the 41 strong fleet, Gianluca Grisoli ITA225 now has six points and a three point overall lead.

Martin Reintjes ITA243 is second with nine points and up into third is Robert Davis AUS215 with 14 points.

Winner of the third race was Giovanni Meloni ITA244, who moves into fourth place overall, with Britain’s Hugh Watson GBR211, slipping to fifth after an 18th place finish.

Series leader Gianluca Grisoli is sailing with Andrea Casale, Fabio Gridelli and Giorgio Tortarolo.

Martin Reintjes is sailing with Francesco Rubagotti, Giulio Desiderato and Daniele Cassinari . . . and Robert Davis with David Chapman, Luke Deegan and Charlotte Graffunder.

RS21 World Championship – Leaders After 3 races (41 entries)

1st ITA225 Gianluca Grisoli – – 3 1 2 – – 6 pts

2nd ITA243 Martin Reintjes – – 1 3 5 – – 9 pts

3rd AUS215 Robert Davis – – 6 5 3 – – 14 pts

4th ITA244 Giovanni Meloni – – 11 6 1 – – 18 pts

5th GBR211 Hugh Watson – – 5 2 18 – – 25 pts

6th ITA245 Edoardo Lupi – – 2 21 4 – – 27 pts

7th ITA227 Carlo Brenco – – 8 11 8 – – 27 pts

8th ITA288 Dario Levi – – 15 9 7 – – 31 pts

9th ITA260 Stefano Visintin – – 4 12 24 – – 40 pts

10th BEL212 Yannick Lefebvre – – 7 15 23 – – 45 pts

11th ITA209 Vincenzo Liberati – – 21 20 9 – – 50 pts

12th GBR222 Paul Fisk – – 9 25 17 – – 51 pts

13th POL213 Wojciech MyÅ›liwiec – – 23 16 12 – – 51 pts

14th GER289 claudia rossi – – 14 30 10 – – 54 pts

15th ITA240 Federica Archibugi – – 12 29 13 – – 54 pts

16th NED246 Michiel Geerling – – 28 14 16 – – 58 pts

17th ITA219 Marco Frigerio – – 19 19 20 – – 58 pts

18th POL250 Aleksander Michalski – – 10 26 25 – – 61 pts

19th POL280 Barbara Mrozowicz – – 16 4 42.0 DNC – – 62 pts

20th GBR252 Liam Willis – – 29 27 6 – – 62 pts

Full results available here . . .