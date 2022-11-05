Route du Rhum-Destination Guadeloupe – Sunday Start postponed by tropical storm Martin

The scheduled Sunday start of the 3,542 mile 2022 Route du Rhum-Destination Guadeloupe solo race has been postponed.

The decision was announced at 10.30 am Saturday 5 November at the skippers’ weather briefing.

The 138 skippers learned of the decision to postpone the start of the race because of the forecast weather situation in the Channel during the first 36 hours of the race caused by tropical storm Martin.

This decision is made in particular because of the the passage of a very violent depression, accompanied by a very big sea blocking the course during the first night and leaving no escape for the sailors to get out of the English Channel.

After consultation with Météo Consult forecasters, OC Sport Pen Duick, the organizer and Race Director Francis Le Goff, have decided to postpone the start while waiting to find a next more favorable window for a new start on Tuesday 8 November 8 or Wednesday 9 November 2022.

Giving a start on Sunday in 20 to 25 knots of westerly wind was possible. But the latest 48-hour accurate weather reports showed conditions were much tougher during the first hours of the race.

A very active cold front with average winds of around 40 knots and gusts above 50 knots will be accompanied by a very big swell created by tropical storm Martin, creating a seven metres swell in the Channel from Monday.

In particular it is the timing of the phenomenon which is making the the situation critical leaving no alternative course for an escape south to safety.

Until the new start time the entertainment the festivities in Saint-Malo will continue with the village open until 10 p.m., and tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Related Post:

Route du Rhum-Destination Guadeloupe – Just 4 British entries in 138 strong fleet