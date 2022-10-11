2022 ILCA 6 Radial Worlds – Maria Erdi of Hungary is early leader

Day 1 of the 2022 ILCA 6 Radial Worlds on Galveston Bay in Kemah, Texas, USA, resulted in two races completed for both the Women and the Men’s fleets.
Early leader in the Women’s event is Maria Erdi of Hungary with a fourth and a race win, on five points.
In second place on six points is Sarah Douglas CAN with second and fourth place finishes, tied with Marit Bouwmeester NED, also with second and fourth place finishes.
Top placed British competitor is Matilda Nicholls in 18th with 20 points from 7 and 13 place finishes.
Daisy Collingridge is in 25th place after 21 and 5 finishes.
Leader in the Men’s event is Peter Barnard USA with 3 points, with second Nicholas Mueller USA with 5 points and third Thomas Kraak USA on 7 points.
2022 ILCA 6 Radial Worlds – Women – Leaders after 2 races (85 entries)
1st HUN Maria Erdi – – 4 1 – – 5 pts
2nd CAN Sarah Douglas – – 2 4 – – 6 pts
3rd NED Marit Bouwmeester – – 2 4 – – 6 pts
4th ITA Silvia Zennaro – – 5 3 – – 8 pts
5th BEL Emma Plasschaert – – 1 8 – – 9 pts
6th USA Erika Reineke – – 3 6 – – 9 pts
7th NED Maxime Jonker – – 9 2 – – 11 pts
8th NED Mirthe Akkerman – – 6 5 – – 11 pts
9th DEN Anne-Marie Rindom – – 10 2 – – 12 pts
10th NOR Line Flem Hoest – – 5 7 – – 12 pts
11th POL Wiktoria GoBebiowska – – 4 9 – – 13 pts
12th SUI Maud Jayet – – 6 7 – – 13 pts
13th FRA Louise Cervera – – 13 3 – – 16 pts
14th AUS Mara Stransky – – 8 10 – – 18 pts
15th AUS Casey Imeneo – – 11 8 – – 19 pts
16th POL Agata Barwinska – – 10 9 – – 19 pts
17th USA Charlotte Rose – – 19 1 – – 20 pts
18th GBR Matilda Nicholls – – 7 13 – – 20 pts
19th ARG Luciana Cardozo – – 8 14 – – 22 pts
20th USA Christina Sakellaris – – 17 6 – – 23 pts
2022 ILCA 6 Radial Worlds – Men – Leaders after 2 races (14 entries)
1st USA Peter Barnard – – 2 1 – – 3 pts
2nd USA Nicholas Mueller – – 3 2 – – 5 pts
3rd USA Thomas Kraak – – 1 6 – – 7 pts
4th USA Hamilton Barclay – – 5 3 – – 8 pts
5th USA William Baker – – 4 4 – – 8 pts
6th USA Lucas Tenrreiro – – 6 5 – – 11 pts
7th CAN Aidan Dennis – – 8 7 – – 15 pts
8th USA Ryan Eric Minth – – 7 9 – – 16 pts
9th USA Aleksei Lopatin – – 10 8 – – 18 pts
10th USA Spencer Legrande – – 9 11 – – 20 pts
11th CHN Qi Yan – – 12 10 – – 22 pts
12th USA Matthew Dupuy – – 11 12 – – 23 pts
13th USA Alexander Settles – – 13 13 – – 26 pts
14th USA Marcelo Pando – – 14 14 – – 28 pts