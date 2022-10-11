2022 ILCA 6 Radial Worlds – Maria Erdi of Hungary is early leader

Day 1 of the 2022 ILCA 6 Radial Worlds on Galveston Bay in Kemah, Texas, USA, resulted in two races completed for both the Women and the Men’s fleets.

Early leader in the Women’s event is Maria Erdi of Hungary with a fourth and a race win, on five points.

In second place on six points is Sarah Douglas CAN with second and fourth place finishes, tied with Marit Bouwmeester NED, also with second and fourth place finishes.

Top placed British competitor is Matilda Nicholls in 18th with 20 points from 7 and 13 place finishes.

Daisy Collingridge is in 25th place after 21 and 5 finishes.

Leader in the Men’s event is Peter Barnard USA with 3 points, with second Nicholas Mueller USA with 5 points and third Thomas Kraak USA on 7 points.

2022 ILCA 6 Radial Worlds – Women – Leaders after 2 races (85 entries)

1st HUN Maria Erdi – – 4 1 – – 5 pts

2nd CAN Sarah Douglas – – 2 4 – – 6 pts

3rd NED Marit Bouwmeester – – 2 4 – – 6 pts

4th ITA Silvia Zennaro – – 5 3 – – 8 pts

5th BEL Emma Plasschaert – – 1 8 – – 9 pts

6th USA Erika Reineke – – 3 6 – – 9 pts

7th NED Maxime Jonker – – 9 2 – – 11 pts

8th NED Mirthe Akkerman – – 6 5 – – 11 pts

9th DEN Anne-Marie Rindom – – 10 2 – – 12 pts

10th NOR Line Flem Hoest – – 5 7 – – 12 pts

11th POL Wiktoria GoBebiowska – – 4 9 – – 13 pts

12th SUI Maud Jayet – – 6 7 – – 13 pts

13th FRA Louise Cervera – – 13 3 – – 16 pts

14th AUS Mara Stransky – – 8 10 – – 18 pts

15th AUS Casey Imeneo – – 11 8 – – 19 pts

16th POL Agata Barwinska – – 10 9 – – 19 pts

17th USA Charlotte Rose – – 19 1 – – 20 pts

18th GBR Matilda Nicholls – – 7 13 – – 20 pts

19th ARG Luciana Cardozo – – 8 14 – – 22 pts

20th USA Christina Sakellaris – – 17 6 – – 23 pts

2022 ILCA 6 Radial Worlds – Men – Leaders after 2 races (14 entries)

1st USA Peter Barnard – – 2 1 – – 3 pts

2nd USA Nicholas Mueller – – 3 2 – – 5 pts

3rd USA Thomas Kraak – – 1 6 – – 7 pts

4th USA Hamilton Barclay – – 5 3 – – 8 pts

5th USA William Baker – – 4 4 – – 8 pts

6th USA Lucas Tenrreiro – – 6 5 – – 11 pts

7th CAN Aidan Dennis – – 8 7 – – 15 pts

8th USA Ryan Eric Minth – – 7 9 – – 16 pts

9th USA Aleksei Lopatin – – 10 8 – – 18 pts

10th USA Spencer Legrande – – 9 11 – – 20 pts

11th CHN Qi Yan – – 12 10 – – 22 pts

12th USA Matthew Dupuy – – 11 12 – – 23 pts

13th USA Alexander Settles – – 13 13 – – 26 pts

14th USA Marcelo Pando – – 14 14 – – 28 pts

