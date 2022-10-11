Formula Kite World Championship – Day 1

First day of racing for the Olympic Formula Kite board class at the Golfo degli Angeli in Cagliari, Sardinia.

After four qualifying races for both the men and women, four competitors finished with a clean-sheet . . . Axel Mazella and Toni Vodisek in the men, and Lauriane Nolot and Daniela Moroz in the women.

And although these four top their respective fleets, when the first discard is taken into consideration the leading men are joined by Maximilian Maeder with three points, while in the women Jessie Kampman takes third with six points.



For the British entries it was the women who led the way with Katie Dabson (2 -12 3 5) in fifth with ten points and Jemima Crathorne (- 3 8 -10 6) in 12th with 17 points.

Also in the top 10 are Maddy Anderson in 16th and Lily Young in 17th overall.

Best in the men was Guy Bridge (-11 9 4 5) in 17th with 18 points. After that it’s a long way back to Mattia Maini in 55th and Adam Farrington in 56th overall.

Defending men’s champion, Theo de Ramecourt of France seemed recovered from the injuries sustained at the Sardinia Grand Slam in Cagliari . . . finishing day 1 in tenth overall with a string of third place finishes on nine points.

And the USA’s all-conquering Daniela Moroz, chasing her sixth sixth world title, showed no sign of slowing down with four flight wins to top the women’s leaderboard.

Formula Kite Men – Day 1 after 4 races (92 entries)

1st FRA 154 Axel Mazella – – -1 1 1 1 – – 3 pts

2nd SLO 146 Toni Vodisek – – -1 1 1 1 – – 3 pts

3rd SGP 117 Maximilian Maeder – – 1 1 1 -4 – – 3 pts

4th CRO 132 Martin Dolenc – – 2 -4 3 2 – – 7 pts

5th USA 198 Kai Calder – – 2 3 2 -7 – – 7 pts

6th ITA 119 Lorenzo Boschetti – – -32 4 2 2 – – 8 pts

7th CYP 138 Denis Taradin – – -3 3 2 3 – – 8 pts

8th POL 102 Maksymilian Zakowski – – 2 2 5 -10 – – 9 pts

9th GER 190 Florian Gruber – – -4 4 3 2 – – 9 pts

10th FRA 179 Theo de Ramecourt – – -3 3 3 3 – – 9 pts

11th FRA 156 Benoit Gomez – – 4 5 -32 1 – – 10 pts

12th ITA 134 Riccardo Pianosi – – 5 2 -9 4 – – 11 pts

13th ISR 148 Zohar Haruvi – – -6 2 5 6 – – 13 pts

14th BRA 140 Bruno Lobo – – 3 6 -7 4 – – 13 pts

15th USA 129 Noah Runciman – – 5 5 -6 3 – – 13 pts

16th GER 122 Jannis Maus – – 4 6 4 -7 – – 14 pts

17th GBR 195 Guy Bridge – – -11 9 4 5 – – 18 pts

18th FRA 175 Maxime Nocher – – 8 6 -32 5 – – 19 pts

19th AUT 149 Valentin Bontus – – 6 8 5 -21 – – 19 pts

20th ITA 133 Mario Calbucci – – 10 -12 4 7 – – 21 pts

Formula Kite Women – Day 1 after 4 races (58 entries)

1st FRA 54 Lauriane Nolot – – -1 1 1 1 – – 3 pts

2nd USA 32 Daniela Moroz – – -1 1 1 1 – – 3 pts

3rd FRA 25 Jessie Kampman – – 2 2 -30 2 – – 6 pts

4th FRA 36 Poema Newland – – 3 -10 4 2 – – 9 pts

5th GBR 62 Katie Dabson – – 2 -12 3 5 – – 10 pts

6th ESP 27 Gisela Pulido Borrell – – -6 4 3 3 – – 10 pts

7th GER 64 Leonie Meyer – – 6 4 2 -30 – – 12 pts

8th CHN 76 Jingle Chen – – -12 5 5 3 – – 13 pts

9th AUT 63 Alina Kornelli – – 5 3 5 -10 – – 13 pts

10th AUS 34 Breiana Whitehead – – 7 2 -11 6 – – 15 pts

11th POL 42 Izabela Satrjan – – 4 6 -8 5 – – 15 pts

12th GBR 75 Jemima Crathorne – – 3 8 -10 6 – – 17 pts

13th 35 Alexia Fancelli – – 8 -9 8 4 – – 20 pts

14th POL 26 Julia Damasiewicz – – 5 7 9 -14 – – 21 pts

15th POL 17 Magdalena Woyciechowska – – -10 8 7 7 – – 22 pts

16th GBR 41 Maddy Anderson – – -30 7 2 14 – – 23 pts

17th GBR 60 Lily Young – – 4 -19 6 13 – – 23 pts

18th NZL 55 Justina Kitchen – – -11 3 10 11 – – 24 pts

19th USA 72 Kirstyn Obrien – – -11 10 6 9 – – 25 pts

20th ISR 23 Gal Zukerman – – 8 5 -16 13 – – 26 pts

Full results available here . . .