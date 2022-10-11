Formula Kite World Championship – Day 1

First day of racing for the Olympic Formula Kite board class at the Golfo degli Angeli in Cagliari, Sardinia.
After four qualifying races for both the men and women, four competitors finished with a clean-sheet . . . Axel Mazella and Toni Vodisek in the men, and Lauriane Nolot and Daniela Moroz in the women.
And although these four top their respective fleets, when the first discard is taken into consideration the leading men are joined by Maximilian Maeder with three points, while in the women Jessie Kampman takes third with six points.
For the British entries it was the women who led the way with Katie Dabson (2 -12 3 5) in fifth with ten points and Jemima Crathorne (- 3 8 -10 6) in 12th with 17 points.
Also in the top 10 are Maddy Anderson in 16th and Lily Young in 17th overall.
Best in the men was Guy Bridge (-11 9 4 5) in 17th with 18 points. After that it’s a long way back to Mattia Maini in 55th and Adam Farrington in 56th overall.
Defending men’s champion, Theo de Ramecourt of France seemed recovered from the injuries sustained at the Sardinia Grand Slam in Cagliari . . . finishing day 1 in tenth overall with a string of third place finishes on nine points.
And the USA’s all-conquering Daniela Moroz, chasing her sixth sixth world title, showed no sign of slowing down with four flight wins to top the women’s leaderboard.
Formula Kite Men – Day 1 after 4 races (92 entries)
1st FRA 154 Axel Mazella – – -1 1 1 1 – – 3 pts
2nd SLO 146 Toni Vodisek – – -1 1 1 1 – – 3 pts
3rd SGP 117 Maximilian Maeder – – 1 1 1 -4 – – 3 pts
4th CRO 132 Martin Dolenc – – 2 -4 3 2 – – 7 pts
5th USA 198 Kai Calder – – 2 3 2 -7 – – 7 pts
6th ITA 119 Lorenzo Boschetti – – -32 4 2 2 – – 8 pts
7th CYP 138 Denis Taradin – – -3 3 2 3 – – 8 pts
8th POL 102 Maksymilian Zakowski – – 2 2 5 -10 – – 9 pts
9th GER 190 Florian Gruber – – -4 4 3 2 – – 9 pts
10th FRA 179 Theo de Ramecourt – – -3 3 3 3 – – 9 pts
11th FRA 156 Benoit Gomez – – 4 5 -32 1 – – 10 pts
12th ITA 134 Riccardo Pianosi – – 5 2 -9 4 – – 11 pts
13th ISR 148 Zohar Haruvi – – -6 2 5 6 – – 13 pts
14th BRA 140 Bruno Lobo – – 3 6 -7 4 – – 13 pts
15th USA 129 Noah Runciman – – 5 5 -6 3 – – 13 pts
16th GER 122 Jannis Maus – – 4 6 4 -7 – – 14 pts
17th GBR 195 Guy Bridge – – -11 9 4 5 – – 18 pts
18th FRA 175 Maxime Nocher – – 8 6 -32 5 – – 19 pts
19th AUT 149 Valentin Bontus – – 6 8 5 -21 – – 19 pts
20th ITA 133 Mario Calbucci – – 10 -12 4 7 – – 21 pts
Formula Kite Women – Day 1 after 4 races (58 entries)
1st FRA 54 Lauriane Nolot – – -1 1 1 1 – – 3 pts
2nd USA 32 Daniela Moroz – – -1 1 1 1 – – 3 pts
3rd FRA 25 Jessie Kampman – – 2 2 -30 2 – – 6 pts
4th FRA 36 Poema Newland – – 3 -10 4 2 – – 9 pts
5th GBR 62 Katie Dabson – – 2 -12 3 5 – – 10 pts
6th ESP 27 Gisela Pulido Borrell – – -6 4 3 3 – – 10 pts
7th GER 64 Leonie Meyer – – 6 4 2 -30 – – 12 pts
8th CHN 76 Jingle Chen – – -12 5 5 3 – – 13 pts
9th AUT 63 Alina Kornelli – – 5 3 5 -10 – – 13 pts
10th AUS 34 Breiana Whitehead – – 7 2 -11 6 – – 15 pts
11th POL 42 Izabela Satrjan – – 4 6 -8 5 – – 15 pts
12th GBR 75 Jemima Crathorne – – 3 8 -10 6 – – 17 pts
13th 35 Alexia Fancelli – – 8 -9 8 4 – – 20 pts
14th POL 26 Julia Damasiewicz – – 5 7 9 -14 – – 21 pts
15th POL 17 Magdalena Woyciechowska – – -10 8 7 7 – – 22 pts
16th GBR 41 Maddy Anderson – – -30 7 2 14 – – 23 pts
17th GBR 60 Lily Young – – 4 -19 6 13 – – 23 pts
18th NZL 55 Justina Kitchen – – -11 3 10 11 – – 24 pts
19th USA 72 Kirstyn Obrien – – -11 10 6 9 – – 25 pts
20th ISR 23 Gal Zukerman – – 8 5 -16 13 – – 26 pts