2022 Windsurfer World Championship – Final results and video

The 2022 Windsurfer World Championship, hosted by Club Albaria in Mondello, Palermo, Italy, closed with the the Slalom tests and then the spectacular long distance race.

In the Slalom tests winners were:

Light – Eric Belot (France) Medium-light – Silvio Catalano (Marsala) Medium-heavy – Michael Lancey (Austrlia) Heavy – Paco Wirz (Palermo) Women – Laura Linares (Marsala).



Winner of the long distance race, which involved the complete 340 entries, was local sailor Marco Casagrande who had already won the light course-racing.

Racing in four weight defined fleets, plus Youth and Women’s fleets, over 340 competitors from 25 nations took part in the event.



This was twice the participants for the last World Cup before the pandemic, in 2019 in Torbole.

There were also 30 competitors with at least one Olympic participation taking part.

Next event at Perth in Australia for World Cup 2023.

Windsurfer Worlds Class A Light – 8 races, 2 discard (70 entries)

1st ITA 6 Marco Casagrande – – -1 1 1 -4 1 1 1 1 – – 6 pts

2nd ITA 17 Andrea Marchesi – – 3 3 -10 1 3 -7 2 3 – – 15 pts

3rd FRA 61 Eric Belot – – -6 -11 2 2 2 6 3 4 – – 19 pts

4th AUS 156 Tim Gourlay – – 2 4 -71 3 6 5 -10 2 – – 22 pts

5th ITA 770 Luca Pacitto – – 4 -9 -71 5 5 2 7 6 – – 29 pts

6th ITA 1012 Blasco Aronica U-15 – – 8 2 5 -35 9 3 4 -24 – – 31 pts

7th ITA 85 Marco Costagli – – 5 -10 7 6 -15 8 8 8 – – 42 pts

8th FRA 1881 Bernard Buren – – -10 8 8 8 4 -71 5 9 – – 42 pts

9th GBR 112 Paul Leone – – 9 6 -71 -15 7 4 11 7 – – 44 pts

10th AUS 14 Matthew Ivshenko – – 11 7 9 9 -20 9 -71 5 – – 50 pts

Windsurfer Worlds Class B Medium-Light – 8 races, 2 discard (73 entries)

1st NED 1054 Stephan van den Berg – – -3 2 1 -12 3 3 2 2 – – 13 pts

2nd FRA 37 Jean-Philippe Delapierre – – 6 -74 -10 3 1 1 9 4 – – 24 pts

3rd ITA 90 Alessandro Torzoni – – 4 1 5 -23 2 2 -14 10 – – 24 pts

4th ITA 102 Antonino Cangemi – – 8 -74 2 11 7 -16 1 1 – – 30 pts

5th ITA 101 Nicola Campus – – 1 3 8 8 8 4 -10 -13 – – 32 pts

6th AUT 40 Christoph Sieber – – 7 4 -19 2 6 7 -13 6 – – 32 pts

7th AUT 752 Ron Hartog – – 5 -74 9 4 4 -10 8 7 – – 37 pts

8th AUS 34 Jay Wild – – 12 -16 3 -24 10 5 5 3 – – 38 pts

9th ITA 20 Luca Frascari – – 9 -74 6 1 5 15 3 -74 – – 39 pts

10th ITA 290 Silvio Catalano – – 2 5 -74 9 12 -13 11 8 – – 47 pts

Windsurfer Worlds Class C Medium-Heavy – 8 races, 2 discard (72 entries)

1st ITA 95 Alessandro Alberti – – -2 1 1.0 RDG 1 1 1 1 -73 – – 6 pts

2nd ITA 877 Marco Ferrera – – -4 2 1 2 2 3 2 -6 – – 12 pts

3rd ITA 840 Giuseppe Zerillo – – -17 5 3 3 4 5 3 -73 – – 23 pts

4th AUS 20 Michael Lancey – – 1 -73 9 4 3 -16 6 1 – – 24 pts

5th AUS 4 Rohan Cudmore – – 3 -19 4 6 8 -39 5 4 – – 30 pts

6th ITA 84 Paco Cottone – – 12 3 -17 11 -73 4 9 11 – – 50 pts

7th AUS 10 Mathieu Hanaut – – -18 13 15 -19 7 7 13 5 – – 60 pts

8th FIN 6 Juha Blinnikka – – -30 9 -73 13 5 8 18 9 – – 62 pts

9th FRA 66 Frederic Bonneau – – 25 4 7 22 -73 2 -73 2 – – 62 pts

10th AUS 18 Stuart Gilbert – – 8 -73 8 8 6 -26 17 16 – – 63 pts

Windsurfer Worlds Class D Heavy – 8 races, 2 discard (68 entries)

1st ITA 12 Riccardo Giordano – – -3 2 1 1 1 1 -23 3 – – 9 pts

2nd NED 2891 Harold Elfring – – 1 -13 2 -69 3 7 2 5 – – 20 pts

3rd FRA 87 Antony Lecadre – – 6 9 5 2 4 10 -17 -14 – – 36 pts

4th ITA 105 Giuseppe Barone – – 7 -17 3 8 2 2 -24 15 – – 37 pts

5th FRA 303 Frédéric Boc-Ho – – 4 4 -14 -69 14 14 1 2 – – 39 pts

6th NED 1314 Paul Van Der Sluijs – – -69 15 6 -69 7 6 4 1 – – 39 pts

7th AUS 152 Matty Whitnall – – -31 1 4 9 21 3 3 -69 – – 41 pts

8th NED 31 Marcel van der Ploeg – – 2 10 -13 11 8 -12 7 4 – – 42 pts

9th FRA 222 Christophe Gilles – – 11 -69 8 4 6 5 -21 10 – – 44 pts

10th FRA 93 Alexandre Simon – – 17 12 -69 7 5 13 -18 6 – – 60 pts

Windsurfer Worlds Class F Women – 8 races, 2 discard (64 entries)

1st ITA 1611 Laura Linares – – 1 1 1 1 -16 2 2 -10 – – 8 pts

2nd ITA 149 Roberta Piras – – 2 -8 3 -17 2 1 1 8 – – 17 pts

3rd ITA 7575 Rachele Balini U-19 – – 3 5 2 3 -7 4 -26 3 – – 20 pts

4th ITA 182 Marta Monge – – -15 -37 10 6 1 5 3 2 – – 27 pts

5th AUS 19 Sarah Kenny – – 5 3 5 -8 5 -8 5 5 – – 28 pts

6th 121 121 Marga Stalman – – -13 2 -15 5 4 3 10 7 – – 31 pts

7th ITA 11 Giulia Clarkson – – 8 4 -12 7 3 12 -24 1 – – 35 pts

8th LAT 119 Vita Matise – – 4 -23 6 4 6 -15 9 6 – – 35 pts

9th AUS 7 Annalise Gilbert – – 6 -11 4 9 9 -10 6 9 – – 43 pts

10th ITA 177 Giulia Linares – – 10 7 7 15 12 14 -23 -37 – – 65 pts

Full results available here . . .

