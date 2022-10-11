2022 Windsurfer World Championship – Final results and video

The 2022 Windsurfer World Championship, hosted by Club Albaria in Mondello, Palermo, Italy, closed with the the Slalom tests and then the spectacular long distance race.
In the Slalom tests winners were:
-
-
- Light – Eric Belot (France)
- Medium-light – Silvio Catalano (Marsala)
- Medium-heavy – Michael Lancey (Austrlia)
- Heavy – Paco Wirz (Palermo)
- Women – Laura Linares (Marsala).
-
Winner of the long distance race, which involved the complete 340 entries, was local sailor Marco Casagrande who had already won the light course-racing.
Racing in four weight defined fleets, plus Youth and Women’s fleets, over 340 competitors from 25 nations took part in the event.
This was twice the participants for the last World Cup before the pandemic, in 2019 in Torbole.
There were also 30 competitors with at least one Olympic participation taking part.
Next event at Perth in Australia for World Cup 2023.
Windsurfer Worlds Class A Light – 8 races, 2 discard (70 entries)
1st ITA 6 Marco Casagrande – – -1 1 1 -4 1 1 1 1 – – 6 pts
2nd ITA 17 Andrea Marchesi – – 3 3 -10 1 3 -7 2 3 – – 15 pts
3rd FRA 61 Eric Belot – – -6 -11 2 2 2 6 3 4 – – 19 pts
4th AUS 156 Tim Gourlay – – 2 4 -71 3 6 5 -10 2 – – 22 pts
5th ITA 770 Luca Pacitto – – 4 -9 -71 5 5 2 7 6 – – 29 pts
6th ITA 1012 Blasco Aronica U-15 – – 8 2 5 -35 9 3 4 -24 – – 31 pts
7th ITA 85 Marco Costagli – – 5 -10 7 6 -15 8 8 8 – – 42 pts
8th FRA 1881 Bernard Buren – – -10 8 8 8 4 -71 5 9 – – 42 pts
9th GBR 112 Paul Leone – – 9 6 -71 -15 7 4 11 7 – – 44 pts
10th AUS 14 Matthew Ivshenko – – 11 7 9 9 -20 9 -71 5 – – 50 pts
Windsurfer Worlds Class B Medium-Light – 8 races, 2 discard (73 entries)
1st NED 1054 Stephan van den Berg – – -3 2 1 -12 3 3 2 2 – – 13 pts
2nd FRA 37 Jean-Philippe Delapierre – – 6 -74 -10 3 1 1 9 4 – – 24 pts
3rd ITA 90 Alessandro Torzoni – – 4 1 5 -23 2 2 -14 10 – – 24 pts
4th ITA 102 Antonino Cangemi – – 8 -74 2 11 7 -16 1 1 – – 30 pts
5th ITA 101 Nicola Campus – – 1 3 8 8 8 4 -10 -13 – – 32 pts
6th AUT 40 Christoph Sieber – – 7 4 -19 2 6 7 -13 6 – – 32 pts
7th AUT 752 Ron Hartog – – 5 -74 9 4 4 -10 8 7 – – 37 pts
8th AUS 34 Jay Wild – – 12 -16 3 -24 10 5 5 3 – – 38 pts
9th ITA 20 Luca Frascari – – 9 -74 6 1 5 15 3 -74 – – 39 pts
10th ITA 290 Silvio Catalano – – 2 5 -74 9 12 -13 11 8 – – 47 pts
Windsurfer Worlds Class C Medium-Heavy – 8 races, 2 discard (72 entries)
1st ITA 95 Alessandro Alberti – – -2 1 1.0 RDG 1 1 1 1 -73 – – 6 pts
2nd ITA 877 Marco Ferrera – – -4 2 1 2 2 3 2 -6 – – 12 pts
3rd ITA 840 Giuseppe Zerillo – – -17 5 3 3 4 5 3 -73 – – 23 pts
4th AUS 20 Michael Lancey – – 1 -73 9 4 3 -16 6 1 – – 24 pts
5th AUS 4 Rohan Cudmore – – 3 -19 4 6 8 -39 5 4 – – 30 pts
6th ITA 84 Paco Cottone – – 12 3 -17 11 -73 4 9 11 – – 50 pts
7th AUS 10 Mathieu Hanaut – – -18 13 15 -19 7 7 13 5 – – 60 pts
8th FIN 6 Juha Blinnikka – – -30 9 -73 13 5 8 18 9 – – 62 pts
9th FRA 66 Frederic Bonneau – – 25 4 7 22 -73 2 -73 2 – – 62 pts
10th AUS 18 Stuart Gilbert – – 8 -73 8 8 6 -26 17 16 – – 63 pts
Windsurfer Worlds Class D Heavy – 8 races, 2 discard (68 entries)
1st ITA 12 Riccardo Giordano – – -3 2 1 1 1 1 -23 3 – – 9 pts
2nd NED 2891 Harold Elfring – – 1 -13 2 -69 3 7 2 5 – – 20 pts
3rd FRA 87 Antony Lecadre – – 6 9 5 2 4 10 -17 -14 – – 36 pts
4th ITA 105 Giuseppe Barone – – 7 -17 3 8 2 2 -24 15 – – 37 pts
5th FRA 303 Frédéric Boc-Ho – – 4 4 -14 -69 14 14 1 2 – – 39 pts
6th NED 1314 Paul Van Der Sluijs – – -69 15 6 -69 7 6 4 1 – – 39 pts
7th AUS 152 Matty Whitnall – – -31 1 4 9 21 3 3 -69 – – 41 pts
8th NED 31 Marcel van der Ploeg – – 2 10 -13 11 8 -12 7 4 – – 42 pts
9th FRA 222 Christophe Gilles – – 11 -69 8 4 6 5 -21 10 – – 44 pts
10th FRA 93 Alexandre Simon – – 17 12 -69 7 5 13 -18 6 – – 60 pts
Windsurfer Worlds Class F Women – 8 races, 2 discard (64 entries)
1st ITA 1611 Laura Linares – – 1 1 1 1 -16 2 2 -10 – – 8 pts
2nd ITA 149 Roberta Piras – – 2 -8 3 -17 2 1 1 8 – – 17 pts
3rd ITA 7575 Rachele Balini U-19 – – 3 5 2 3 -7 4 -26 3 – – 20 pts
4th ITA 182 Marta Monge – – -15 -37 10 6 1 5 3 2 – – 27 pts
5th AUS 19 Sarah Kenny – – 5 3 5 -8 5 -8 5 5 – – 28 pts
6th 121 121 Marga Stalman – – -13 2 -15 5 4 3 10 7 – – 31 pts
7th ITA 11 Giulia Clarkson – – 8 4 -12 7 3 12 -24 1 – – 35 pts
8th LAT 119 Vita Matise – – 4 -23 6 4 6 -15 9 6 – – 35 pts
9th AUS 7 Annalise Gilbert – – 6 -11 4 9 9 -10 6 9 – – 43 pts
10th ITA 177 Giulia Linares – – 10 7 7 15 12 14 -23 -37 – – 65 pts
Full results available here . . .
Related Post: