How to Sail the AC40 – Nathan Outteridge 101 Video

The first AC40 has been put through a rigorous but ultimately satisfactory commissioning process by Emirates Team New Zealand over the past few weeks since it’s maiden sail on the 21 September.

Where do you start in learning how to sail such a cutting-edge and high-performance yacht?

A good place is this ‘How to sail the AC40’, video with Emirates Team New Zealand Helmsman Nathan Outteridge.

It has the America’s Cup and wider sailing community tuned in and eager to understand its design and performance when considering its core purpose to provide the pathway into the America’s Cup for the next generation of Women and Youth sailors.

It is these sailors who have no doubt been most intrigued as they can now begin to visualise themselves onboard racing the exciting new foiling monohulls.

The second AC40 already on its way to Ineos Brittania and the third only weeks away from heading out the door, the fleet is growing steadily.

