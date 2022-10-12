Formula Kite World Championship – Day 2

No racing was possible at Cagliari’s Poetto beach on Wednesday, the adverse weather conditions overruling all attempts.

After heavy rain in the morning, the sun came out on the Gulf ot the Angels and the race direction tried to set the start of the Women’s heats at 15:00 hrs, to be followed by the Men’s heats.

However, ideal conditions for racing did not arrive and finally cancellation for day 2 came at 17:10 hrs.

Stevie Morrison, double 49er Olympian and former 49er World Champion, who also TV commentates on the SailGP circuit, is working with British rider Ellie Aldridge.

“Racing with kites is still sailboat racing”, said Morrison. “It’s high-speed decision-making, a bit like in skiffs like the 49er where I came from, but obviously quite a bit faster, sometimes not that far off the speed of SailGP.”

“Whatever you’re sailing, some of the campaigning principles are the same, which is why you see a lot of knowledge coming into the kite fleet from other parts of the sport. And we’re learning a lot from the kite athletes too!”

Heats will continue Thursday, before the racing for the medals from Friday to Sunday 16 October.

Formula Kite Men – After 4 races (92 entries)

1st FRA 154 Axel Mazella – – -1 1 1 1 – – 3 pts

2nd SLO 146 Toni Vodisek – – -1 1 1 1 – – 3 pts

3rd SGP 117 Maximilian Maeder – – 1 1 1 -4 – – 3 pts

4th CRO 132 Martin Dolenc – – 2 -4 3 2 – – 7 pts

5th USA 198 Kai Calder – – 2 3 2 -7 – – 7 pts

6th ITA 119 Lorenzo Boschetti – – -32 4 2 2 – – 8 pts

7th CYP 138 Denis Taradin – – -3 3 2 3 – – 8 pts

8th POL 102 Maksymilian Zakowski – – 2 2 5 -10 – – 9 pts

9th GER 190 Florian Gruber – – -4 4 3 2 – – 9 pts

10th FRA 179 Theo de Ramecourt – – -3 3 3 3 – – 9 pts

Formula Kite Women –After 4 races (58 entries)

1st FRA 54 Lauriane Nolot – – -1 1 1 1 – – 3 pts

2nd USA 32 Daniela Moroz – – -1 1 1 1 – – 3 pts

3rd FRA 25 Jessie Kampman – – 2 2 -30 2 – – 6 pts

4th FRA 36 Poema Newland – – 3 -10 4 2 – – 9 pts

5th GBR 62 Katie Dabson – – 2 -12 3 5 – – 10 pts

6th ESP 27 Gisela Pulido Borrell – – -6 4 3 3 – – 10 pts

7th GER 64 Leonie Meyer – – 6 4 2 -30 – – 12 pts

8th CHN 76 Jingle Chen – – -12 5 5 3 – – 13 pts

9th AUT 63 Alina Kornelli – – 5 3 5 -10 – – 13 pts

10th AUS 34 Breiana Whitehead – – 7 2 -11 6 – – 15 pts

11th POL 42 Izabela Satrjan – – 4 6 -8 5 – – 15 pts

