2022 ILCA 6 Radial Worlds Day 2 – Bouwmeester is new leader

Marit Bouwmeester of Holland leads the women Peter Barnard of the USA leads the men



After a long postponement on day 2 to await some sort of useful breeze on Galveston Bay, one race was completed for each of the ILCA 6 Radial World championship fleets.

The light conditions dramatically shuffled the women’s overall standings, with Marit Bouwmeester finishing seventh in her flight, but enough to take her into the overall lead.

Bouwmeester is tied on 13 points with Silvia Zennaro of Italy, who finished fifth.

In third place is Maud Jayet of Switzerland, who won her flight to climb from 12th on day 1.



Overnight leader, Maria Erdi of Hungary, dropped to 12th after finishing in 22nd on day 2, while Canada’s Sarah Douglas finished eighth and is now fourth overall.

Line Flem Hoest of Norway moves into fifth and Erika Reineke of the USA holds onto sixth overall.

The other flight winner was Elena Vorobeva of Croatia, now 39th overall.

No improvement for the two British Sailing team competitors.

Matilda Nicholls finished 14th in her flight and is now 16th with 34 points.



Daisy Collingridge is in 26th place after an 18 place finish.

In the men’s fleet American Peter Barnard keeps his overall lead after adding a second race win in race 3.

Americans Nicholas Mueller and William Baker are in second and third overall.

2022 ILCA 6 Radial Worlds – Women – Leaders after 3 races (85 entries)

1st NED 210407 Marit Bouwmeester – – 2 4 7 – – 13 pts

2nd ITA 219011 Silvia Zennaro – – 5 3 5 – – 13 pts

3rd SUI 221178 Maud Jayet – – 6 7 1 – – 14 pts

4th CAN 220403 Sarah Douglas – – 2 4 8 – – 14 pts

5th NOR 220134 Line Flem Hoest – – 5 7 3 – – 15 pts

6th USA 216176 Erika Reineke – – 3 6 10 – – 19 pts

7th NED 219689 Mirthe Akkerman – – 6 5 8 – – 19 pts

8th BEL 211552 Emma Plasschaert – – 1 8 11 – – 20 pts

9th FRA 212128 Louise Cervera – – 13 3 4 – – 20 pts

10th USA 211540 Charlotte Rose – – 19 1 6 – – 26 pts

11th USA 216177 Christina Sakellaris – – 17 6 3 – – 26 pts

12th HUN 211551 Maria Erdi – – 4 1 22 – – 27 pts

13th AUS 210792 Casey Imeneo – – 11 8 11 – – 30 pts

14th DEN 215501 Anne-Marie Rindom – – 10 2 20 – – 32 pts

15th SWE 222006 Josefin Olsson – – 11 16 5 – – 32 pts

16th GBR 219894 Matilda Nicholls – – 7 13 14 – – 34 pts

17th POL 217327 Agata Barwinska – – 10 9 16 – – 35 pts

18th ARG 219922 Lucía Falasca – – 1 23 12 – – 36 pts

19th FIN 211133 Monika Mikkola – – 14 15 7 – – 36 pts

20th FRA 221001 Marie Barrue – – 18 16 4 – – 38 pts

Other GBR

26th GBR 219900 Daisy Collingridge – – 21 5 18 – – 44 pts

2022 ILCA 6 Radial Worlds – Men – Leaders after 3 races (14 entries)

1st USA 217535 Peter Barnard – – 2 1 1 – – 4 pts

2nd USA 184588 Nicholas Mueller – – 3 2 5 – – 10 pts

3rd USA 220485 William Baker – – 4 4 2 – – 10 pts

4th USA 164327 Hamilton Barclay – – 5 3 3 – – 11 pts

5th USA 187738 Lucas Tenrreiro – – 6 5 4 – – 15 pts

6th CAN 215014 Aidan Dennis – – 8 7 6 – – 21 pts

7th USA 217353 Thomas Kraak – – 1 6 15.0 RET – – 22 pts

8th USA 191910 Ryan Eric Minth – – 7 9 7 – – 23 pts

9th USA 206098 Spencer Legrande – – 9 11 8 – – 28 pts

10th USA 219321 Aleksei Lopatin – – 10 8 11 – – 29 pts

11th CHN 219970 Qi Yan – – 12 10 9 – – 31 pts

12th USA 213062 Matthew Dupuy – – 11 12 10 – – 33 pts

13th USA 217624 Alexander Settles – – 13 13 12 – – 38 pts

14th USA 218140 Marcelo Pando – – 14 14 13 – – 41 pts

