Etchells World Championship – First win to Steve Benjamin of the USA

One race completed on the second day of racing for the 2022 International Etchells World Championships

Winner of the long delayed first race was USA 1427 of 2017 winner Steve Benjamin with Michael Buckley, David Hughes and Ian Liberty.

In second place was GBR 1490, No Dramas of Andrew Lawson, Graham Vials and Billy Russell, with in third place AUS 1505 of the 2018 Etchells World Champion Martin Hill, sailing with Julian Plante, Mat Belcherand Will Ryan.

On No Dramas LAwson works the bow, while Billy Russell is on trim and Graham Vials is on the helm. Lawson and Vials race in the Flying Fifteen Class, in which Vials is a four-time world champion, but he only stepped into an Etchells this year.

The roll-call of countries continued with in fourth place SUI 1430 of James McHugh, Luis Doreste, David Vera and Leonor Ramia. Then in fifth was GBR 1502 of Lawrie Smith, Richard Parslow, Gonçalo Almeida Ribeiro and Ben Saxton.

Next placed USA entry was USA 1424 of Barry Parkin with Adrian Owles and Taylor Walker in sixth place.

2022 International Etchells Worlds – Leaders after 1 race (42 entries)

1st USA 1427 Stephen Benjamin / Michael Buckley / David Hughes / Ian Liberty – – 1 pt

2nd GBR 1490 Andrew Lawson / Graham Vials / Billy Russell – – 2 pts

3rd AUS 1505 Martin Hill / Julian Plante / Mat Belcher / Will Ryan – – 3 pts

4th SUI 1430 James McHugh / Luis Doreste / David Vera / Leonor Ramia – – 4 pts

5th GBR 1502 Lawrie Smith / Richard Parslow / Gonçalo Almeida Ribeiro / Ben Saxton – – 5 pts

6th USA 1424 Barry Parkin / Adrian Owles / Taylor Walker – – 6 pts

7th USA 1453 Peter Duncan / Andrew Palfrey / Mark Mandelblatt – – 7 pts

8th GBR 1460 Paul Brotherton / Hannah Peters / James Fawcet / Arran Holman – – 8 pts

9th HKG 1496 Mark Thornburrow / Mal Page / Mike Huang / Duncan Gregor – – 9 pts

10th GBR 1470 James Markby / David Bedford / Ben Paton – – 10 pts

11th HKG 1407 Jamie McWilliam / Jamie Boag / Oliver Boote – – 11 pts

12th NZL 1499 Anatole Masfen / Dirk Kneulman / Simon Cooke – – 12 pts

13th GBR 1493 Paul Ward / Charlie Cumbley / Ruaridh Wright – – 13 pts

14th USA 1378 Marvin Beckmann / Ezra Culver / Eddie Adams – – 14 pts

15th USA 1221 Hugh Greville / Jordan Smith / Tomas Di Luciano – – 15 pts

16th GBR 1351 Jon Warwick / Will Bedford / Tom Harrison / Adele Young – – 16 pts

17th GBR 1409 Ted Blowers / Robby Boyd / Ed Lebens – – 17 pts

18th GBR 1495 Grant Gordon / Luke Patience / Greg Siegwart / James Williamson – – 18 pts

19th USA 291 Hayden Scott / Frank Keesling / Dan Belton – – 19 pts

20th CAN 1271 Sam Thompson / Connor Mackenzie / Jack Porter / Erin Sauder – – 20 pts

Full results available here . . .