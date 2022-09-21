Etchells World Championship – First win to Steve Benjamin of the USA

One race completed on the second day of racing for the 2022 International Etchells World Championships
Winner of the long delayed first race was USA 1427 of 2017 winner Steve Benjamin with Michael Buckley, David Hughes and Ian Liberty.
In second place was GBR 1490, No Dramas of Andrew Lawson, Graham Vials and Billy Russell, with in third place AUS 1505 of the 2018 Etchells World Champion Martin Hill, sailing with Julian Plante, Mat Belcherand Will Ryan.
On No Dramas LAwson works the bow, while Billy Russell is on trim and Graham Vials is on the helm. Lawson and Vials race in the Flying Fifteen Class, in which Vials is a four-time world champion, but he only stepped into an Etchells this year.
The roll-call of countries continued with in fourth place SUI 1430 of James McHugh, Luis Doreste, David Vera and Leonor Ramia. Then in fifth was GBR 1502 of Lawrie Smith, Richard Parslow, Gonçalo Almeida Ribeiro and Ben Saxton.
Next placed USA entry was USA 1424 of Barry Parkin with Adrian Owles and Taylor Walker in sixth place.
2022 International Etchells Worlds – Leaders after 1 race (42 entries)
1st USA 1427 Stephen Benjamin / Michael Buckley / David Hughes / Ian Liberty – – 1 pt
2nd GBR 1490 Andrew Lawson / Graham Vials / Billy Russell – – 2 pts
3rd AUS 1505 Martin Hill / Julian Plante / Mat Belcher / Will Ryan – – 3 pts
4th SUI 1430 James McHugh / Luis Doreste / David Vera / Leonor Ramia – – 4 pts
5th GBR 1502 Lawrie Smith / Richard Parslow / Gonçalo Almeida Ribeiro / Ben Saxton – – 5 pts
6th USA 1424 Barry Parkin / Adrian Owles / Taylor Walker – – 6 pts
7th USA 1453 Peter Duncan / Andrew Palfrey / Mark Mandelblatt – – 7 pts
8th GBR 1460 Paul Brotherton / Hannah Peters / James Fawcet / Arran Holman – – 8 pts
9th HKG 1496 Mark Thornburrow / Mal Page / Mike Huang / Duncan Gregor – – 9 pts
10th GBR 1470 James Markby / David Bedford / Ben Paton – – 10 pts
11th HKG 1407 Jamie McWilliam / Jamie Boag / Oliver Boote – – 11 pts
12th NZL 1499 Anatole Masfen / Dirk Kneulman / Simon Cooke – – 12 pts
13th GBR 1493 Paul Ward / Charlie Cumbley / Ruaridh Wright – – 13 pts
14th USA 1378 Marvin Beckmann / Ezra Culver / Eddie Adams – – 14 pts
15th USA 1221 Hugh Greville / Jordan Smith / Tomas Di Luciano – – 15 pts
16th GBR 1351 Jon Warwick / Will Bedford / Tom Harrison / Adele Young – – 16 pts
17th GBR 1409 Ted Blowers / Robby Boyd / Ed Lebens – – 17 pts
18th GBR 1495 Grant Gordon / Luke Patience / Greg Siegwart / James Williamson – – 18 pts
19th USA 291 Hayden Scott / Frank Keesling / Dan Belton – – 19 pts
20th CAN 1271 Sam Thompson / Connor Mackenzie / Jack Porter / Erin Sauder – – 20 pts