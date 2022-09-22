Etchells World Championship – Three more races shuffle the leaderboard

Three more races completed on day 3 of racing for the 2022 International Etchells World Championships.

Overnight leader Steve Benjamin never made it into the leading places on the second day of racing but his steady scoring, of 5 6 5 keeps the USA team six points clear at the top of the leaderboard with 18 points.

Winner of the first race of the day, USA 1453 of Peter Duncan followed that with a 9 and 6 to jump into second place overall with 24 pts.

Lawrie Smith of Britain also moved in the right direction, and despite a 13 place in the first race, added a 2 and 3 to move into third overall on 24 pts in a three-way tie with GBR 1490 of Andrew Lawson who posted an 7 4 11 and is leading Corinthian.



In fifth place on 27 pts is NZL 1499 of Anatole Masfen who had a great day . . . after warming-up with an 10, then posting a race win followed by a second behind GBR 1459 of Shaun Frohlich who now sits in 22nd overall.

After that there is a 17 point gap back to sixth placed USA 1456 Freedom of Craig Mense on 43pts.

GBR 1438 of Ante Razmilovic recovered from 35 to 10 place with a 6 7 4 scoreline with 52 pts, while brother Nils Razmilovic on SGP 1333 moved from 25 to 11 place and is second placed Corinthian.

2022 International Etchells Worlds – Leaders after 4 races (42 entries)

1st USA 1427 STELLA BLUE Stephen Benjamin – – 1 5 6 5 – – 17 pts

2nd USA 1453 Oatmeal Peter Duncan – – 8 1 9 6 – – 24 pts

3rd GBR 1502 Mila Lawrie Smith – – 6 13 2 3 – – 24 pts

4th GBR 1490 No Dramas (C) Andrew Lawson – – 2 7 4 11 – – 24 pts

5th NZL 1499 New Order Anatole Masfen – – 13 10 1 2 – – 26 pts

6th USA 1456 Freedom D Craig Mense – – 5 22 3 13 – – 43 pts

7th HKG 1496 Racer Smithy Mark Thornburrow – – 10 2 8 26 – – 46 pts

8th AUS 1505 Lisa Rose Martin Hill – – 3 3 20 22 – – 48 pts

9th GBR 1495 Louise Racing Grant Gordon – – 19 11 10 8 – – 48 pts

10th GBR 1438 Swedish BLUE Ante Razmilovic – – 35 6 7 4 – – 52 pts

11th SGP 1333 Matatu (C) Nils Razmilovic – – 25 9 12 7 – – 53 pts

12th USA 1424 Bungee Smuggler (C) Barry Parkin – – 7 14 19 14 – – 54 pts

13th GBR 1460 MBF Paul Brotherton – – 9 35 5 20 – – 69 pts

14th GBR 1493 Eat,Sleep,E,Repeat Paul Ward – – 14 15 15 25 – – 69 pts

15th USA 1378 The Martian Marvin Beckmann – – 15 24 24 10 – – 73 pts

16th GBR 1351 Audrey (C) Jon Warwick – – 17 26 23 12 – – 78 pts

17th SUI 1430 Tquila James McHugh – – 4 12 35 30 – – 81 pts

18th GBR 957 Currigee Y Angus Galloway – – 27 23 25 9 – – 84 pts

19th GBR 1470 Arena James Markby – – 11 20 21 32 – – 84 pts

20th GBR 1439 Rocketman Rob Goddard – – 24 8 34 21 – – 87 pts

Full results available here . . .