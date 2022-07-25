Mirror Class Nationals – Wild ride for Day 2 at Hayling Island

Ben and Keira McGrane consolidated their lead of the Vaikobi Mirror National Championships with back to back wins on day 2 at Hayling Island SC.

The MacGranes now have an eight point lead after discard and are unlikely to be caught, even if the full schedule of three final races is managed on Tuesday.

In second place are the the U15 pair Max Phypers and Emma Sellwood (4 4) with 13 points and third are Chris and Adriana Balding (-6 6) on 17 points.

But there is still plenty of opportunity for moving up the leaderboard with just five points spanning fourth to seventh places.

The fleet were racing in Chichester Harbour which was fortunate with the wind already over 20 knots and 25+ gusts when they launched.

It provided an exciting ride for the crews, with most boats being sailed by adult/youth combinations.

The MacGranes won the first race ahead of Stuart and Lizzie Hudson, third Andy and Lily Smith, and then Phypers and Sellwood taking fourth.

Their second win was ahead of Paul and Peter Smalley with Andy and Lily Smith third and Phypers and Sellwood claiming another fourth place to jump into second place overall.

Early start again Tuesday for the final three races, with the likelihood of lighter conditions which could shake-up the leader board.

Vaikobi Mirror Class British Open National Championships

Leaders after 5 races 1 discard (37 entries)

1st 70987 Ben McGrane and Keira McGrane -2 2 1 1 1 – – 5 pts

2nd 70785 Max Phypers and Emma Sellwood 1 -12 4 4 4 – – 13 pts

3rd 70810 Chris Balding and Adriana Balding 4 4 3 -6 6 – – 17 pts

4th 70967 David Edwards and Hattie Edwards 3 1 7 11 (DNC) – – 22 pts

5th 71013 Phil Smith and Oliver Smith 6 5 2 -14 10 – – 23 pts

6th 70964 Paul Smalley and Peter Smalley -12 3 10 9 2 – – 24 pts

7th 71012 Andy Smith and Lily Smith 11 7 -13 3 3 – – 24 pts

8th 70790 Huw Reynolds and Bethan Reynolds 5 -9 9 8 9 – – 31 pts

9th 70811 Stuart Hudson and Lizzie Hudson 9 -18 18 2 5 – – 34 pts

10th 70739 Toby Heppell and Josie Rist-Heppell -14 6 5 13 14 – – 38 pts

11th 70584 Terry Hunt and Charlie Hunt -15 11 8 7 12 – – 38 pts

12th 71014 Adam Broughton and Arabella Broughton 8 -16 12 10 8 – – 38 pts

13th 70639 Alex Taylor and Martha Newstead Taylor 10 8 6 -17 15 – – 39 pts

14th 70915 Chris Fuller and Will Fuller 13 10 14 5 (DNF) – – 42 pts

15th 70840 Max Sydenam and Finn Ramus -16 13 11 12 7 – – 43 pts

