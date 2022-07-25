RS Games – RS21 2022 UK National Championship

The third edition of the RS Games is underway with thirteen of RS Sailing’s performance classes battling it out at the Weymouth and Portland National Sailing Academy.

1,044 sailors from 22 countries are competing over the next 16 days from the 21 July through 5 August.

First up was the RS21 2022 UK National Championship which concluded on Sunday 24 July with victory for Hugh Watson, Helen Watson, Susanna Bickford and Emma McEwen after ten races for the 13 strong fleet.

In second place were Dave Lynall, Alex Mathieson, Thomas Jubb and Ian Jubb, and in third Tim Peters, Phoebe Peters, Oliver Peters and Ben Bradley.



RS21 2022 UK National Championship – Final

1st GBR 264 Hugh Watson Emsworth SC 1 1 2 ‑6 1 2 2 2 1 ‑8 – – 12 pts

2nd GBR 233 Dave Lynall TBA 4 6 1 3 (DNC) ‑7 1 1 3 1 – – 20 pts

3rd GBR 263 Tim Peters Hayling Island SC 5 (OCS) 4 2 2 1 3 3 5 ‑6 – – 25 pts

4th NED 265 Michiel Geerling Braassemermeer ‑6 4 3 4 3 ‑6 5 4 2 4 – – 29 pts

5th GBR 266 Paul Fisk Emsworth SC 7 3 6 1 5 3 4 ‑8 (OCS) 2 – – 31 pts

6th GBR 262 Alison Morrish RS Sailing 2 2 (RET) 5 4 4 ‑6 5 6 3 – – 31 pts

7th GBR 222 Oscar Cordon Royal Southern YC 3 5 ‑7 ‑8 6 5 7 6 4 7 – – 43 pts

8th GBR 284 Ben Rolfe TBA 10 9 5 (RET) (DNC) 11 8 7 7 5 – – 62 pts

9th GBR 208 Philip Grannum Royal Southern YC 9 7 8 7 7 8 ‑9.5 ‑11 8 9 – – 63 pts

10th GBR 163 Howard Eeles Sea Cadets 8 8 ‑10 9 9 10 9.5 9 9 (RET) – – 71.5 pts

11th GBR 167 Mick Church Sea Cadets ‑11 ‑11 9 10 8 9 11 10 10 10 – – 77 pts

12th GBR 168 Callum Seggie Sea Cadets 13 10 11 11 10 12 (RET) 12 (DNC) DNC – – 93 pts

13th GBR 162 Liam Hanna Sea Cadets 12 12 12 (RET) 11 ‑13 12 13 11 11 – – 94 pts