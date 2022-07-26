RS Feva World Championship – Kiwi pair lead Gold fleet

At the halfway stage of the RS Feva 2022 World Championship the 185 entries are now split in final gold, silver and bronze fleet formats.

Overall Gold leaders after three races are Simon Cooke and Arthur Rebbeck of New Zealand with 5.5 points.

The Kiwi pair won all three gold fleet races to take a 2.5 point lead ahead of Finland’s Freddie Sunderland and Stella Nygard (2 2 3) with Britain’s Tristan Ahlheid and Finlay Lomas-Clarke (3 5 7) in third place with 17.5 points.

In fourth place are Giuseppe Bicocchi and Leonardo Scarpellini ITA on 24 points, fifth Marleen Huisman and Silke Zuidema NED with 30 points and sixth Cosimo and Bianca Del Bimbo ITA with 33 points.

Leading the Silver fleet are Jemima Day and William Sawtell GBR and the Bronze fleet Kaz Burt and Sam Ide GBR.

The event is part of the RS Games event at WPNSA. Racing continues through to Wednesday 27 July.

RS Feva 2022 World Championship – Gold Fleet after 3 races (62 entries)

1st NZL 7637 Simon Cooke and Arthur Rebbeck 2.5 1 1 1 – – 5.5 pts

2nd FIN 6895 Freddie Sunderland and Stella Nygard 1.0 2 2 3 – – 8 pts

3rd GBR 5782 Tristan Ahlheid and Finlay Lomas-Clarke 2.5 3 5 7 – – 17.5 pts

4th ITA 7304 Giuseppe Bicocchi and Leonardo Scarpellini 5.0 4 10 5 – – 24 pts

5th NED 6793 Marleen Huisman and Silke Zuidema 9.0 6 6 9 – – 30 pts

6th ITA 4909 Cosimo Del Bimbo and Bianca Del Bimbo 7.0 8 16 2 – – 33 pts

7th GBR 4102 Joseph Jones and Charlie Howard 4.0 23 4 6 – – 37 pts

8th GBR 7615 Jac Bailey and Ben Sinfield 20.0 12 7 4 – – 43 pts

9th GBR 5764 Millie Irish and Robert Byne 6.0 15 11 12 – – 44 pts

10th GBR 8401 Charlie Gatehouse and Imogen Jones 11.0 21 8 8 – – 48 pts

11th LTU 2 Nojus Volungevicius and Auguste Dijokaite 38.0 7 12 10 – – 67 pts

12th GBR 4545 Mark Jenkins Jauma and Alex Sydenham 10.0 16 14 28 – – 68 pts

13th GBR 5542 Felix Stewart and Zak Sanderson-Davies 16.0 24 13 18 – – 71 pts

14th IRL 6394 Kitty O’Halloran and Lily O’Halloran 17.0 13 20 24 – – 74 pts

15th NZL 8516 Kate Rasmussen and Madison Russell 14.0 11 41 13 – – 79 pts

Full results available here . . .

