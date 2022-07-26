RS Aero Youth Worlds open with full on conditions at WPNSA

Racing under the banner of the RS Games the RS Aero 2022 Youth World Championships opened on Monday 25 July at WPNSA.

The championship is racing in two RS Aero rig sizes, 5 ansd 7.

After the opening day strong wind conditions, leading the RS Aero 5 fleet is Tom Ahlheid GBR (3 1 1) with five points.

He has a three point lead from Julius Graudums SWE (2 2 4) with Sam Blaker GBR (5 3 3) in third place with 11 points.

Winner of the first race was Anouck De Ripainsel BEL (1 12 22).

In the RS Aero 7 fleet, Vejas Strelciunas LTU (1 2 1) leads with five points and a three point lead.

In second place is Tim Hire GBR (2 4 3) with nine points and Matt Banbrook GBR (3 3 5) is in third place on 11 points.

Winner of the second race was Alastair Brown GBR.

RS Aero 5 Youth World Championships – Leaders after 3 races (53 entries)

1st GBR 2077 Tom Ahlheid – U19 M 3 1 1 – – 5 pts

2nd SWE 4295 Julius Graudums – U19 M 2 2 4 – – 8 pts

3rd GBR 2071 Sam Blaker – U22 M 5 3 3 – – 11 pts

4th GBR 2966 David Peaty – M 8 4 2 – – 14 pts

5th GBR 3929 Jonathan Bailey – U22 M 4 6 14 – – 24 pts

6th GBR 1846 Zak Mitchell – U19 M 11 10 6 – – 27 pts

7th GBR 2105 Lily Barrett – F 14 8 7 – – 29 pts

8th ITA 4297 Leonardo Nonnis – U19 M 6 16 8 – – 30 pts

9th GBR 1181 Mark Ripley – U19 M 9 11 12 – – 32 pts

10th GBR 3330 Iona Willows – F 10 19 5 – – 34 pts

11th BEL 2974 Anouck De Ripainsel – U22 F 1 12 22 – – 35 pts

12th SWE 3164 Axel Almersson – U19 M 22 5 9 – – 36 pts

13th GBR 2057 Curtis McKay – M 19 7 18 – – 44 pts

14th GBR 3019 Jake Faithfull – U19 M 12 15 23 – – 50 pts

15th GBR 1930 Joe Slipper – U19 M 13 17 20 – – 50 pts

RS Aero 7 Youth World Championships – Leaders after 3 races (20 entries)

1st LTU 1542 Vejas Strelciunas – M 1 2 1 – – 4 pts

2nd GBR 2439 Tim Hire – U22 M 2 4 3 – – 9 pts

3rd GBR 1293 Matt Banbrook – U19 M 3 3 5 – – 11 pts

4th GBR 3926 Jack Miller – U22 M 4 5 4 – – 13 pts

5th GBR 1891 Samuel Brackley – U19 M 5 7 6 – – 18 pts

6th SWE 3111 Aron Wärnberg – M 6 8 9 – – 23 pts

7th GBR 3301 Alastair Brown – U22 M 21 1 2 – – 24 pts

