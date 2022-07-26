Mirror Class Nationals – 2022 Title to Ben and Keira McGrane

Final day of the Vaikobi Mirror National Championships saw just one race completed at Hayling Island SC.

Ben and Keira McGrane completed their overall championship victory with a final race win, counting four wins and a second place to finish with six points.

Chris and Adriana Balding were able to overhaul Max Phypers and Emma Sellwood and take second place.

Phypers and Sellwood claiming third place overall and first U15 pair.

Fourth were Paul and Peter Smalley, fifth David and Hattie Edwards and rounding out the top six Phil and Oliver Smith.

A considerable range of conditions in just three days, tackled with great enthusiasm by the many young sailors, keeping some very well known parents up to the mark . . . a remarkable class.

Vaikobi Mirror Class 2022 British Open National Championships

– Final Leaders after 6 races, 1 discard (37 entries)

1st 70987 Ben McGrane and Keira McGrane – Netley SC – – 6 pts

2nd 70810 Chris Balding and Adriana Balding – Island Barn Reservoir SC – – 23 pts

3rd 70785 Max Phypers and Emma Sellwood – Restronguet SC – – 25 pts

4th 70964 Paul Smalley and Peter Smalley – Chew Valley Lake SC – – 26 pts

5th 70967 David Edwards and Hattie Edwards – Tata Steel S C – – 27 pts

6th 71013 Phil Smith and Oliver Smith – Bassenthwaite SC – – 27 pts

7th 71012 Andy Smith and Lily Smith – Bassenthwaite SC – – 37 pts

8th 70790 Huw Reynolds and Bethan Reynolds – Restronguet SC – – 39 pts

9th 70915 Chris Fuller and Will Fuller – Hayling Island SC – – 45 pts

10th 70639 Alex Taylor and Martha Newstead Taylor – Leigh Lowton SC – – 45 pts

11th 70811 Stuart Hudson and Lizzie Hudson – Royal Lymington YC – – 47 pts

12th 70584 Terry Hunt and Charlie Hunt – Netley SC – – 49 pts

13th 70739 Toby Heppell and Josie Rist-Heppell – Brightlingsea SC – – 50 pts

14th 71014 Adam Broughton and Arabella Broughton – Chew Valley Lake SC – – 54 pts

15th 70840 Max Sydenam and Finn Ramus – Hayling Island SC – – 59 pts

Full Mirror results available here . . .