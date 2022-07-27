RS Feva World Championship to Joseph Jones and Charlie Howard of Britain

Joseph Jones and Charlie Howard of Britain are the RS Feva 2022 World Champions

In second place were Freddie Sunderland and Stella Nygard of Finland and third Britain’s Tristan Ahlheid and Finlay Lomas-Clarke.

Jones and Howard, from Burghfield SC, finished second in the overall Open Gold fleet which was won by an over 18 crew, Simon Cooke and Arthur Rebbeck of New Zealand

They were awarded the Open RS Feva 2022 World Championship – they were the only over 18 crew to make the Gold fleet.

Ladies RS Feva Champions (helm and crew both female) are Kate Rasmussen and Madison Russell of New Zealand (7th).

Junior RS Feva Champions (helm and crew U13) are Amélie Hacker and Oli Mckee of Britain (14th).

Winners of the the Silver fleet were William and Isla Fletcher GBR and of the Bronze fleet Aukse Rudzikaite and Auguste Zukauskaite LTU.

RS Feva 2022 World Championship – Final overall Open Gold Fleet leaders (62 entries)

1st NZL 7637 Simon Cooke and Arthur Rebbeck (Open) – – 12.5 pts

Gold GBR 4102 Joseph Jones and Charlie Howard – – 45 pts

Silver FIN 6895 Freddie Sunderland and Stella Nygard – – 47 pts

Bronze GBR 5782 Tristan Ahlheid and Finlay Lomas-Clarke – – 53.5 pts

5th GBR 5764 Millie Irish and Robert Byne – – 69 pts

6th ITA 4909 Cosimo Del Bimbo and Bianca Del Bimbo – – 70 pts

7th GBR 7615 Jac Bailey and Ben Sinfield – – 91 pts

8th NZL 8516 Kate Rasmussen and Madison Russell – – 99 pts

9th NED 6793 Marleen Huisman and Silke Zuidema – – 122 pts

10th GBR 4545 Mark Jenkins Jauma and Alex Sydenham – – 133 pts

11th GBR 8187 Ben Greenhalgh and Tom Sinfield 55 – – 138 pts

12th ITA 7544 Scopsi Pietro and Rossi Edoardo – – 139 pts

13th ITA 7147 Gabriele Gesi and Davide Simoni – – 164 pts

14th GBR 5542 Felix Stewart and Zak Sanderson-Davies – – 164 pts

15th GBR 2431 Amélie Hacker and Oli Mckee – – 166 pts

Full results available here . . .