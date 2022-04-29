SOF de Hyères – Day 5 – Team GBR make six finals

Final day of qualification for the 10 boat cutoff for (most) medal race fleets.

From the early results the British team have qualified for the Medal races in the Nacra17, Radial, Laser, 470 and both Kite events.

This will involve John Gimson and Anna Burnet in the Nacra 17, presently in second place behind early gold medal winners Ruggero Tita and Caterina Banti ITA.

In the very tight men’s ILCA7 Laser medal race, Michael Beckett and Elliott Hanson will face Philipp Buhl GER and Pavlos Kontidos CYP where just three points cover them in the battle for the medals.

In the women’s ILCA6 Radial, Hannah Snellgrove starts in fifth place with the outside chance of making the podium, where Agata Barwinska POL is already in gold position.

Big effort by Vita Heathcote and Ryan Orr with a second place finish to put them into the 470 medal race.

470 leaders are Anton Dahlberg and Lovisa Karlsson SWE with second Hippolyte Marchetti and Aloise Retornaz FRA.

In the men’s 49er, leader is Dominik Buksak and Szymon Wierzbicki POL from Nevin Snow and Maximiliano Agnese USA. No GBR qualifier,

Women’s 49erFX, Brazil’s Martine Grael and Kahena Kunze take lead ahead of Vilma Bobeck and Rebecca Netzler SWE. No GBR qualifier.

The dinghies all have a ten boat cutoff for their medal races.

The Formula Kite and iQFOiL do things differently . . . those in 3 to 14 race a two race semi final from which the winners advance to the medal race to meet the two overall leaders.

Connor Bainbridge is in eighth place in the men’s Formula Kite. Maximilian Maeder SGP leads from Axel Mazella FRA, but the medal result is still wide open.

Likewise in the women’s Formula Kite, where Ellie Aldridge is 4th, Maddy Anderson 6th, Katie Dabson 7th and Jemima Crathorne 11th and all will race in the semi-finals on Saturday.

Women’s leaders are Daniela Moroz of the USA and Lauriane Nolot FRA.

No British competitors in the two iQFOiL events.

Women leaders, Hélène Noesmoen FRA, Maja Dziarnowska POL and third Delphine Cousin FRA.

Men leaders are Nicolas Goyard FRA, Clement Bourgeois FRA and Sebastian Koerdel GER.

Full results available here . . .

