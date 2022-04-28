SOF de Hyères – Day 4 Gold fleet qualification

Penultimate day of qualification and time is running out to reach the all important 10 boat cutoff for (most) medal race fleets.

It didn’t get any easier for Britain’s John Gimson and Anna Burnet in the Nacra 17 . . . Ruggero Tita and Caterina Banti ITA added three more race wins to to stretch their lead to 18 points, with Gimson and Burnet in second with 33 points.

Third are Sinem Kurtbay and Akseli Keskinen FIN on 38 with Jason Waterhouse and Lisa Darmanin AUS in fourth place with 65 points.

In the 470 Britain’s Martin Wrigley and Eilidh McIntyre recovered some lost ground with a win in the second race of the day.

Coupled with an eighth from the first race they move back into fourth place, nine points off leaders Anton Dahlberg and Lovisa Karlsson SWE who lead with 20 points from Luise Wanser and Philipp Autenrieth GER, tied on 26 points with Hippolyte Marchetti and Aloise Retornaz FRA.

Vita Heathcote and Ryan Orr (16, 2) remain in 15th overall.

In the men’s ILCA7 Laser, Philipp Buhl GER broke the stalmate for the lead, a 1 and 9 taking him into an 11 point lead, with Pavlos Kontidos CYP (7, 5) jumping over Matt Wearn AUS (16, 4) to grab second place.

Among the Brits it is the consistantly low scoring Elliott Hanson (4, 3) who moves into sixth place ahead of seventh placed Michael Beckett (27, 14). Sam Whaley (-44, 8) is hanging on in 11th after a UFD in the first race, just three points off 10th place Finn Alexander AUS.

In the women’s ILCA6 Radial, Agata Barwinska POL (7, 2) has a 35 point lead, with Sarah Douglas CAN storming into second place with back to back wins and now three points ahead of third placed Emma Plasschaert BEL (BFD, 5).

Hannah Snellgrove had a better day, an 8 and 3 lifting her into seventh overall, with Daisy Collingbridge (14, 6) also recovering places to finish the day in tenth place.

In the men’s 49er, Poland’s Dominik Buksak and Szymon Wierzbicki have opened a 24 point lead from Nevin Snow and Maximiliano Agnese USA, with Frederik Rask and Jakob Precht DEN moving into third overall after 12 races.

Britain’s Nick Robins and Dan Budden are in 23rd, and Chris Taylor and James Grummett 28th.

In the women’s 49erFX, Vilma Bobeck and Rebecca Netzler SWE lead with 44 points, second are Stephanie Roble and Margaret Shea USA with 45 and third Isaura Maenhaut and Anouk Geurts BEL with 46.

Brazil’s Martine Grael and Kahena Kunze are now fourth on 51 points.

Britain’s Megan Brickwood and Stéphani Orton hold onto 11th overall after 12 races. Freya Black and Saskia Tidey dropped into the silver fleet after a double disqualifcation Wednesday.

After 16 races completed in the women’s Formula Kite, Daniela Moroz of the USA has 19 points, Poema Newland FRA is second on 31 points and Lauriane Nolot FRA third with 35 points.

Britain’s Ellie Aldridge (4, 2, 3, 4) retains fourth overall with 40 points. Katie Dabson is 7th, Maddy Anderson 8th and Jemima Crathorne 12th.

In the men’s Kite also after at 16 races, Maximilian Maeder FRA has 17.1 points with Martin Dolenc CRO second and Lorenzo Boschetti third.

Britain’s Connor Bainbridge is in seventh place.

