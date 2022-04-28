SOF de Hyères – Double DSQ for British 49erFX pair

British 49erFX pair Freya Black and Saskia Tidey failed to make the gold fleet following a double disqualification on Wednesday.

In race 8 Black and Tidey were ruled to have been ‘on port failed to keep clear of EST 305 on starboard’ and in race 9 that they ‘failed to keep clear of BEL 7 to leeward’.

They had finished the day in 19th place, which would have put them in the gold fleet, but after the double DSQ ruling dropped to 28th and into the silver fleet.

Thursday is the first day of Gold fleet racing and several other British team members failed to make the cut.

In the men’s 49er James Peters and Alex Hugues, and Arran Holman and James Taylor will race in the silver fleet.

Guy Bridge missed the cut for the Formula Kite gold fleet, where Connor Bainbridge goes through in seventh place.

Dan Whitely missed the cut in the men’s ILCA 7 Laser fleet, but Michael Beckett, Sam Whaley and Elliott Hanson all made it into the gold fleet.

Both British 470 crews – Martin Wrigley and Eilidh McIntyre, and Vita Heathcote and Ryan Orr – made it safely into the gold fleet.

There are two days of gold/silver racing and then the top ten compete in the medal races on Saturday.

