Jack Bouttell to skipper Mirpuri Team’s Racing for the Planet

Jack Bouttell (AUS/GBR) is new skipper of the Mirpuri Foundation Racing Team

Stu Bannatyne (NZL) joins Mirpuri Team for ‘The Atlantic Challenge’

Ben Schwartz (FRA) and Alex Gough (AUS) join for the Mirpuri Foundation Sailing Trophy 2022

The Mirpuri Foundation Racing Team has announced that former team watch captain Jack Bouttell will take over the role of skipper for the Mirpuri Foundation Racing Team in the 2022 edition of The Mirpuri Foundation Sailing Trophy in July.

A previous Volvo Ocean Race winner in 2017-18, Bouttell has been an integral part of the Mirpuri Foundation Racing Team since its inception in 2019.

Bouttell held the pivotal role of watch captain during the team’s victory in the 2021 The Ocean Race Europe, and his step up to the role of skipper will be the first time he leads a team at the helm of a VO65.

Bouttell was a member of the Mirpuri Foundation Racing Team’s winning crew in two regattas onboard their Racing For The Planet VO65. In 2021 he sailed as watch-captain when the Mirpuri Foundation Racing Team won the inaugural The Ocean Race Europe.

A new face bolstering the team for the ‘The Atlantic Challenge, A Thousand Mile Race’ is Volvo Ocean Race veteran Stu Bannatyne (51).

He has competed in the grueling round the world race eight times, taking victory on a record four occasions.

A further two new names joining the team for ‘The Atlantic Challenge, A Thousand Mile Race’ are French offshore specialist Benjamin Schwartz (34) and Volvo Ocean Race 2017-18 competitor, Australian Alex Gough (28). Schwartz will perform the navigator role.

The three new members will bolster the crew who won the inaugural The Ocean Race Europe in June 2021.

The returning crew members include Portuguese sailors Bernardo Freitas and Mariana Lobato, the only female sailor on the team.

From the United Kingdom, Olly Young and Rob Bunce will sail again, while Willy Altadill of Spain will share the role of watch captain with Stu Bannatyne.

