SOF de Hyères – Day 3 and the first fleet splits

Day 3 – Mid-point in the qualification stage of the SOF Hyères

After Wednesday’s racing in Hyeres the fleets split into gold and silver for the final push to make Saturday’s medal race fleets. And to add to the stress levels weather conditions eased off causing some big scores for some big names.

No problem for Ruggero Tita and Caterina Banti ITA in the Nacra 17 where they keep banging in the race wins . . . five to date, and after nine races now have a nine point lead over Britain’s John Gimson and Anna Burnet.

In third place are Sinem Kurtbay and Akseli Keskinen FIN with Jason Waterhouse and Lisa Darmanin AUS in fourth place.

There was almost a change of leader in the ILCA7 Laser, where Philipp Buhl GER (1, -3, 1, 1, 2, 1) moves ahead of Matt Wearn AUS (-2, 1, 1, 1, 1, -44) but they remain tied on six points after six races.

Britain’s Michael Beckett is now fifth after adding a 4 and 1 to his scoreline, and Sam Whaley with a 6 and 13 drops back to 11th. Elliott Hanson is now 14th overall as he begins to drop his opening race scores.

In the women’s ILCA6 Radial, some big scores hit the leaders with Agata Barwinska POL keeping her lead but now with a 32 point score, while Emma Plasschaert BEL moves into second, but having to discard a 38th place today.

Marie Barrue FRA is now third after discarding a 28th and coming back to win her second race.

Britain’s Daisy Collingbridge (39, 52) crashed from 6 to 19th while Hannah Snellgrove (33, 12) managed to hold on to 14th overall.

The mixed 470 event has completed six races with Britain’s Martin Wrigley and Eilidh McIntyre slipping from third to sixth overall with 9 and 10 finishes. While Vita Heathcote and Ryan Orr (15, 13) are now 15th overall.

Hippolyte Marchetti and Aloise Retornaz FRA have retaken the 470 lead one point ahead of Luise Wanser and Philipp Autenrieth GER and Anton Dahlberg and Lovisa Karlsson SWE.

But standout pair were Maro Gradoni and Alessandra Dbbini ITA their two race wins moving them into fourth place overall.

Still no British crew making any real impression in the men’s 49er.

Nick Robins an Dan Budden are in 21st, with Chris Taylor and James Grummett 24th, while James Peters and Alex Hugues have only made it into single figures once are down in 34th place and miss the gold fleet cutoff.

Overall Poland’s Dominik Buksak and Szymon Wierzbicki’s 49er lead is six points after nine races. Second are Nevin Snow and Maximiliano Agnese USA and in third place Diego Botin and Florian Trittel ESP.

In the women’s 49erFX it’s a similar story, best placed British crew are Megan Brickwood and Stéphani Orton are 11th overall after nine races while Freya Black and Saskia Tidey are now back in 19th place.

Overall FX leaders are Helene Noess and Marie Ronningten NOR one point ahead of Lara Granter and Amélie Riou FRA, with third Vilma Bobeck and Rebecca Netzler SWE.

Brazil’s Martine Grael and Kahena Kunze have recovered well a 1, 3, 1 bringing them up into fifth overall.

After 12 races completed in the women’s Formula Kite, Daniela Moroz of the USA regained her lead on 13 points after three discards kicked in.

Poema Newland FRA is second on 21 points and overnight leader Lauriane Nolot FRA is now third with 23 points, while Britain’s Ellie Aldridge added another win to retain fourth place with 27 points.

Other British challengers for the final series include Maddy Anderson 7th, Katie Dabson 9th and Jemima Crathorne 11th.

In the men’s Kite also after at 12 races, Maximilian Maeder FRA added three race wins to be go clear leader with 9 points after discard. Axel Mazella FRA is second with 11 points and Theo De Ramecourt FRA third with 13 points.

Britain’s Connor Bainbridge moved into seventh after four third-place finishes on 25 points.

The iQFOiL – men and women’s – failed to complete any racing, qualification for gold fleet will be completed Thursday.

Full results available here . . .



Related Post:

Princess Sofia Regatta – Day 6 – Final Medal Race Results