Swan Tuscany Challenge – Four races, four different winners

1st ClubSwan 50 class Stella Maris of August Schra

1st ClubSwan 36 class Cuordieone of John-Christian de Champs

The Swan Tuscany Challenge racing opened on Wednesday – and with four different winners in each of the four races held the competition looks like it will be wide open across the two one-design fleets.

On a day of varied conditions out on the Gulf of Follonica results on the water confounded some of the expectations generated in the practice race, as well as the form book from previous seasons.

In the 13-strong ClubSwan 50 class – Stella Maris of August Schram (3, 1) is equal on 4 points with Drifter Sail of Andrea Bianchedi (2, 2).

In third place is Regina 2 of Jacob Wallenberg (5, 3) with 8 points and in fourth place Earlybird of Hendrik Brandis (1, 9) on 10 points.

In the ClubSwan 36 class – John-Christian de Champs’ Cuordieone (3, 1) tops the leaderboard with 4 points, one point ahead of G Spot of Giangiacomo Serena di Lapigio (1, 4).

In third place is Facing Future of Mehmet Taki (4, 2) with 6 points, and in fourth place Mamao of Haakon Lorentzen (5, 3) on 8 points.



Swan Tuscany Challenge – ClubSwan 50 Day 1 after 2 races (13 entries)

1st AUT 5021 STELLA MARIS August Schram 3 1 – – 4 pts

2nd ITA 5022 DRIFTER SAIL Andrea Bianchedi 2 2 – – 4 pts

3rd SWE 5006 REGINA 2.0 Jacob Wallenberg 5 3 – – 8 pts

4th GER 5005 EARLYBIRD Hendrik Brandis 1 9 – – 10 pts

5th GBR 5023 PERHONEN Ross Warburton 4 7 – – 11 pts

6th ITA 5010 ULIKA Andrea Masi 7 6 – – 13 pts

7th GBR 5026 DJANGO Giovanni Lombardi 10 5 – – 15 pts

8th ITA 5004 CUORDILEONE Nautor Swan 8 8 – – 16 pts

9th MON 5028 MOONLIGHT Graeme Peterson 13 4 – – 17 pts

10th BEL 5012 BALTHASAR Bas de Voogd 12 6.5/RDG – – 18.5 pts

11th ITA 5002 GIULIANA Alberto Franchi 9 10 – – 19 pts

12th ROU 5027 NATALIA George Brailoiu 11 11 – – 22 pts

13th GER 5016 HATARI Marcus Brennecke 6 17/SCP – – 23 pts

Swan Tuscany Challenge – ClubSwan 36 Day 1 after 2 races (7 entries)

1st ITA 3601 CUORDILEONE John-Christian de Champs 3 1 – – 4 pts

2nd MON 3618 G SPOT Giangiacomo Serena di Lapigio 1 4 – – 5 pts

3rd TUR 3605 FACING FUTURE Mehmet Taki 4 2 – – 6 pts

4th BRA 3603 MAMAO Haakon Lorentzen 5 3 – – 8 pts

5th GER 3612 GODDESS Nikolai P. Burkart 2 7 – – 9 pts

6th ITA 3623 FRA MARTINA Edoardo Pavesio 6 5 – – 11 pts

7th HUN 3607 BLACK BATTALION Arpad Habony 7 6 – – 13 pts