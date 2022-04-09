Princess Sofia Regatta – Day 6 – Final Medal Race Results

Medal Race day at the Trofeo Sofia Mallorca Olympic classes regatta in Mallorca.

British team members took a total of six medals from ten events, including Gold for Mike Beckett in ILCA 7 and Andrew Brown in IQ Foil.

There was also Silver for Hannah Snellgrove in ILCA 6, and Bronze for John Gimson and Anna Burnet in the Nacra17, Connor Bainbridge in men’s Formula Kite, and Ellie Aldridge women’s Formula Kite.

First on the water was the men’s ILCA 7 Laser, with a Gold for Britain’s Mike Beckett, Silver to Matt Wearn of Australia and Bronze Philipp Buhl of Germany.

In the women’s 49erFX, Gold went to Odile Van Annholt and Annette Duetz of Holland, Silver to Brazil’s Martine Grael and Kahena Kunze and Bronze to Jana Germani and Giorgia Bertuzzi of Italy. Britain’s Freya Black and Saskia Tidey were disqualified overnight from eighth place.

Women’s ILCA 6 Radial, was Gold for Sarah Douglas of Canada, Silver to Britain’s Hannah Snellgrove and Bronze for Vasileia Karachaliou of Greece.

Men’s 49er, with Gold to Erwan Fischer and Clément Pequin of France, Silver to Ian Barrows and Hans Henken of the USA, and Bronze for Poland’s Mikołaj Staniul and Jakub Sztorch.

No change in the Nacra 17 ranking, with Gold for Italy’s Ruggero Tita and Caterina Banti, Silver for Sinem Kurtbay and Akseli Keskinen of Finland, and the Bronze for Britain’s John Gimson and Anna Burnet.

The men’s Formula Kite, was Gold to Theo De Ramescourt of France, Silver for Benoit Gomez France and Bronze for Britain’s Connor Bainbridge.

The women’s Formula Kite, Gold for Daniela Moroz of the USA, with Silver to Lauriane Nolot of France and Bronze for Britain’s Ellie Aldridge. Katie Dabson finished fourth and Maddy Anderson seventh.

In the men’s IQ Foil, was Gold for Britain’s Andrew Brown, with Silver to Nicolò Renna of Italy and Bronze for Holland’s Luuc van Opzeeland. Sam Sills finished fifth and Finn Hawkins ninth.

And in the women’s IQ Foil, Gold to Hélène Noesmoen of France, Silver for Spain’s Pilar Lamadrid and Bronze for Maja Dziarnowski of Poland. Britain’s Emma Wilson was eighth, Islay Watson ninth and Saskia Sills tenth.

The mixed 470 event, Gold for Jordi Xammer and Nora Brugman of Spain, Silver to Italy’s Giacomo Ferrari and Bianca Caruso, and Bronze for Kevin Peponnet and Aloise Retornaz of France.

No improvement in the medal race for Britain’s Vita Heathcote and Ryan Or who finished ninth overall, and Martin Wrigley and Eilidh McIntyre tenth, but good some good race scores through the series as they got to grips with new partnerships in the mixed format.

Full Medal results here . . .

ILCA 7 Laser – Final after Medal Race (165 entries)

GOLD GBR Michael BECKETT – – 51 pts

SILVER AUS Matt WEARN – – 57 pts

BRONZE GER Philipp BUHL – – 68 pts

4th IRL Finn LYNCH – – 85 pts

5th NZL Thomas SAUNDERS – – 85 pts

6th CYP Pavlos KONTIDES – – 99 pts

7th CRO Tonči STIPANOVIC – – 100 pts

8th CRO Filip JURIŠIĆ – – 104 pts

9th GBR Elliot HANSON – – 105 pts

10th SGP Ryan LO – – 108 pts

ILCA 6 Radial – Final after Medal Race(89 entries)

GOLD CAN Sarah DOUGLAS – – 28 pts

SILVER GBR Hannah SNELLGROVE – – 59 pts

BRONZE GRE Vasileia KARACHALIOU – – 62 pts

4th FRA Louise CERVERA – – 80 pts

5th DEN Anna MUNCH – – 85 pts

6th SUI Maud JAYET – – 88 pts

7th HUN Mária ÉRDI – – 90 pts

8th BEL Emma PLASSCHAERT – – 96 pts

9th NED Maxime JONKER – – 96 pts

10th AUS Elyse AINSWORTH – – 102 pts

49erFX Women – Final after Medal Race (56 Entries)

GOLD NED Odile VAN AANHOLT and Annette DUETZ – – 51 pts

SILVER BRA Martine GRAEL and Kahena KUNZE – – 61 pts

BRONZE ITA Jana GERMANI and Giorgia BERTUZZI – – 69 pts

4th BEL Isaura MAENHAUT and Anouk GEURTS – – 71 pts

5th DEN Johanne SCHMIDT and Andrea SCHMIDT – – 78 pts

6th SWE Vilma BOBECK and Rebecca NETZLER – – 80 pts

7th ITA Alexandra STALDER and Silvia SPERI – – 93 pts

8th GER Sophie Steinlein and Marie Olsen – – 110 pts

9th USA Stephanie ROBLE and Maggie SHEA – – 110 pts

10th POL Aleksandra MELZACKA and Sandra JANKOWIAK – – 113 pts

49er Men – Final after Medal Race (60 Entries)

GOLD FRA Erwan FISCHER and Clément PEQUIN – – 50 pts

SILVER USA Ian BARROWS and Hans HENKEN – – 53 pts

BRONZE POL Mikołaj STANIUL and Jakub SZTORCH – – 74 pts

4th ESP Diego BOTIN and Florian TRITTEL PAUL – – 83 pts

5th USA Andrew MOLLERUS and Ian MACDIARMID – – 86 pts

6th SUI Sebastien SCHNEITER and Arno DE PLANTA – – 89 pts

7th POL Lukasz PRZYBYTEK and Jacek PIASECKI – – 94 pts

8th DEN Frederick RASK and Jacob JENSEN – – 104

9th DEN Jonas WARRER and Marcus LANGAGERGAARD – – 107 pts

10th ITA Uberto CRIVELLI VISCONTI and Giulio CALABRO’ – – 118 pts

470 Mixed – Final after Medal Race (66 entries)

GOLD ESP Jordi XAMMAR and Nora BRUGMAN – – 28 pts

SILVER ITA Giacomo FERRARI and Bianca CARUSO – – 45 pts

BRONZE FRA Kevin PEPONNET and Aloise RETORNAZ – – 50 pts

4th GER Luise WANSER and Philipp AUTENRIETH – – 50 pts

5th ISR Nitai HASSON and Noa LASRY – – 68 pts

6th JPN Keiju OKADA and Miho YOSHIOKA – – 76 pts

7th AUT Lara VADLAU and Lukas MÄHR – – 82 pts

8th GER Malte WINKEL and Anastasiya WINKEL – – 85 pts

9th GBR Vita HEATHCOTE and Ryan ORR – – 100 pts

10th GBR Martin WRIGLEY and Eilidh MCINTYRE – – 101 pts

Formula Kite Men – Final after Medal Race series (76 entries)

GOLD FRA Theo DE RAMECOURT

SILVER FRA Benoit GOMEZ

BRONZE GBR Connor BAINBRIDGE

4th GER Jannis MAUS

5th GBR 10 Guy BRIDGE

Formula Kite Women – Final after Medal Race series(38 entries)

GOLD USA Daniela MOROZ

SILVER FRA Lauriane NOLOT

BRONZE GBR 8 Ellie ALDRIDGE

4th GBR 13 Katie DABSON

5th ESP 14 Gisela PULIDO BORRELL

6th POL 1 Julia DAMASIEWICZ

7th GBR 11 Maddy ANDERSON

Nacra 17 Mixed – Final after Medal Race (38 entries)

GOLD ITA Ruggero TITA and Caterina BANTI – – 22 pts

SILVER FIN Sinem KURTBAY and Akseli KESKINEN – – 42 pts

BRONZE GBR John GIMSON and Anna BURNET – – 50 pts

4th ITA Gianluigi UGOLINI and Maria GIUBILEI – – 76 pts

5th NZL Micah WILKINSON and Erica DAWSON – – 80 pts

6th DEN Natacha SAOUMA-PEDERSEN and Mathias Bruun BORRESKOV – – 83 pts

7th NED Laila VAN DER MEER and Bjarne BOUWER – – 89 pts

8th FRA Tim MOURNIAC and Lou BERTHOMIEU – – 109 pts

9th SWE Emil JÄRUDD and Hanna JONSSON – – 120 pts

10th AUT Laura FARESE and Matthäus ZÖCHLING – – 132 pts

IQ Foil Men – Final after Medal Race series (101 entries)

GOLD GBR Andrew BROWN

SILVER ITA Nicolò RENNA

BRONZE NED Luuc VAN OPZEELAND

4th ITA Luca DI TOMASSI

5th GBR Samuel SILLS

6th BRA Mateus ISAAC

7th GER Sebastian KOERDEL

8th FRA Louis GIARD

9th GBR Finn HAWKINS

10th NED Max CASTELEIN

IQ Foil Women – Final after Medal Race series (74 entries)

GOLD FRA Hélène NOESMOEN

SILVER ESP Pilar LAMADRID TRUEBA

BRONZE POL Maja DZIARNOWSKA

4th ISR Daniela PELEG

5th ISR Shahar RESHEF

6th ISR Maya MORRIS

7th NZL Veerle TEN HAVE

8th GBR Emma WILSON

9th GBR Islay WATSON

10th GBR Saskia SILLS

