Princess Sofia Regatta – Day 6 – Final Medal Race Results

Medal Race day at the Trofeo Sofia Mallorca Olympic classes regatta in Mallorca.
British team members took a total of six medals from ten events, including Gold for Mike Beckett in ILCA 7 and Andrew Brown in IQ Foil.
There was also Silver for Hannah Snellgrove in ILCA 6, and Bronze for John Gimson and Anna Burnet in the Nacra17, Connor Bainbridge in men’s Formula Kite, and Ellie Aldridge women’s Formula Kite.
First on the water was the men’s ILCA 7 Laser, with a Gold for Britain’s Mike Beckett, Silver to Matt Wearn of Australia and Bronze Philipp Buhl of Germany.
In the women’s 49erFX, Gold went to Odile Van Annholt and Annette Duetz of Holland, Silver to Brazil’s Martine Grael and Kahena Kunze and Bronze to Jana Germani and Giorgia Bertuzzi of Italy. Britain’s Freya Black and Saskia Tidey were disqualified overnight from eighth place.
Women’s ILCA 6 Radial, was Gold for Sarah Douglas of Canada, Silver to Britain’s Hannah Snellgrove and Bronze for Vasileia Karachaliou of Greece.
Men’s 49er, with Gold to Erwan Fischer and Clément Pequin of France, Silver to Ian Barrows and Hans Henken of the USA, and Bronze for Poland’s Mikołaj Staniul and Jakub Sztorch.
No change in the Nacra 17 ranking, with Gold for Italy’s Ruggero Tita and Caterina Banti, Silver for Sinem Kurtbay and Akseli Keskinen of Finland, and the Bronze for Britain’s John Gimson and Anna Burnet.
The men’s Formula Kite, was Gold to Theo De Ramescourt of France, Silver for Benoit Gomez France and Bronze for Britain’s Connor Bainbridge.
The women’s Formula Kite, Gold for Daniela Moroz of the USA, with Silver to Lauriane Nolot of France and Bronze for Britain’s Ellie Aldridge. Katie Dabson finished fourth and Maddy Anderson seventh.
In the men’s IQ Foil, was Gold for Britain’s Andrew Brown, with Silver to Nicolò Renna of Italy and Bronze for Holland’s Luuc van Opzeeland. Sam Sills finished fifth and Finn Hawkins ninth.
And in the women’s IQ Foil, Gold to Hélène Noesmoen of France, Silver for Spain’s Pilar Lamadrid and Bronze for Maja Dziarnowski of Poland. Britain’s Emma Wilson was eighth, Islay Watson ninth and Saskia Sills tenth.
The mixed 470 event, Gold for Jordi Xammer and Nora Brugman of Spain, Silver to Italy’s Giacomo Ferrari and Bianca Caruso, and Bronze for Kevin Peponnet and Aloise Retornaz of France.
No improvement in the medal race for Britain’s Vita Heathcote and Ryan Or who finished ninth overall, and Martin Wrigley and Eilidh McIntyre tenth, but good some good race scores through the series as they got to grips with new partnerships in the mixed format.
Full Medal results here . . .
ILCA 7 Laser – Final after Medal Race (165 entries)
GOLD GBR Michael BECKETT – – 51 pts
SILVER AUS Matt WEARN – – 57 pts
BRONZE GER Philipp BUHL – – 68 pts
4th IRL Finn LYNCH – – 85 pts
5th NZL Thomas SAUNDERS – – 85 pts
6th CYP Pavlos KONTIDES – – 99 pts
7th CRO Tonči STIPANOVIC – – 100 pts
8th CRO Filip JURIŠIĆ – – 104 pts
9th GBR Elliot HANSON – – 105 pts
10th SGP Ryan LO – – 108 pts
ILCA 6 Radial – Final after Medal Race(89 entries)
GOLD CAN Sarah DOUGLAS – – 28 pts
SILVER GBR Hannah SNELLGROVE – – 59 pts
BRONZE GRE Vasileia KARACHALIOU – – 62 pts
4th FRA Louise CERVERA – – 80 pts
5th DEN Anna MUNCH – – 85 pts
6th SUI Maud JAYET – – 88 pts
7th HUN Mária ÉRDI – – 90 pts
8th BEL Emma PLASSCHAERT – – 96 pts
9th NED Maxime JONKER – – 96 pts
10th AUS Elyse AINSWORTH – – 102 pts
49erFX Women – Final after Medal Race (56 Entries)
GOLD NED Odile VAN AANHOLT and Annette DUETZ – – 51 pts
SILVER BRA Martine GRAEL and Kahena KUNZE – – 61 pts
BRONZE ITA Jana GERMANI and Giorgia BERTUZZI – – 69 pts
4th BEL Isaura MAENHAUT and Anouk GEURTS – – 71 pts
5th DEN Johanne SCHMIDT and Andrea SCHMIDT – – 78 pts
6th SWE Vilma BOBECK and Rebecca NETZLER – – 80 pts
7th ITA Alexandra STALDER and Silvia SPERI – – 93 pts
8th GER Sophie Steinlein and Marie Olsen – – 110 pts
9th USA Stephanie ROBLE and Maggie SHEA – – 110 pts
10th POL Aleksandra MELZACKA and Sandra JANKOWIAK – – 113 pts
49er Men – Final after Medal Race (60 Entries)
GOLD FRA Erwan FISCHER and Clément PEQUIN – – 50 pts
SILVER USA Ian BARROWS and Hans HENKEN – – 53 pts
BRONZE POL Mikołaj STANIUL and Jakub SZTORCH – – 74 pts
4th ESP Diego BOTIN and Florian TRITTEL PAUL – – 83 pts
5th USA Andrew MOLLERUS and Ian MACDIARMID – – 86 pts
6th SUI Sebastien SCHNEITER and Arno DE PLANTA – – 89 pts
7th POL Lukasz PRZYBYTEK and Jacek PIASECKI – – 94 pts
8th DEN Frederick RASK and Jacob JENSEN – – 104
9th DEN Jonas WARRER and Marcus LANGAGERGAARD – – 107 pts
10th ITA Uberto CRIVELLI VISCONTI and Giulio CALABRO’ – – 118 pts
470 Mixed – Final after Medal Race (66 entries)
GOLD ESP Jordi XAMMAR and Nora BRUGMAN – – 28 pts
SILVER ITA Giacomo FERRARI and Bianca CARUSO – – 45 pts
BRONZE FRA Kevin PEPONNET and Aloise RETORNAZ – – 50 pts
4th GER Luise WANSER and Philipp AUTENRIETH – – 50 pts
5th ISR Nitai HASSON and Noa LASRY – – 68 pts
6th JPN Keiju OKADA and Miho YOSHIOKA – – 76 pts
7th AUT Lara VADLAU and Lukas MÄHR – – 82 pts
8th GER Malte WINKEL and Anastasiya WINKEL – – 85 pts
9th GBR Vita HEATHCOTE and Ryan ORR – – 100 pts
10th GBR Martin WRIGLEY and Eilidh MCINTYRE – – 101 pts
Formula Kite Men – Final after Medal Race series (76 entries)
GOLD FRA Theo DE RAMECOURT
SILVER FRA Benoit GOMEZ
BRONZE GBR Connor BAINBRIDGE
4th GER Jannis MAUS
5th GBR 10 Guy BRIDGE
Formula Kite Women – Final after Medal Race series(38 entries)
GOLD USA Daniela MOROZ
SILVER FRA Lauriane NOLOT
BRONZE GBR 8 Ellie ALDRIDGE
4th GBR 13 Katie DABSON
5th ESP 14 Gisela PULIDO BORRELL
6th POL 1 Julia DAMASIEWICZ
7th GBR 11 Maddy ANDERSON
Nacra 17 Mixed – Final after Medal Race (38 entries)
GOLD ITA Ruggero TITA and Caterina BANTI – – 22 pts
SILVER FIN Sinem KURTBAY and Akseli KESKINEN – – 42 pts
BRONZE GBR John GIMSON and Anna BURNET – – 50 pts
4th ITA Gianluigi UGOLINI and Maria GIUBILEI – – 76 pts
5th NZL Micah WILKINSON and Erica DAWSON – – 80 pts
6th DEN Natacha SAOUMA-PEDERSEN and Mathias Bruun BORRESKOV – – 83 pts
7th NED Laila VAN DER MEER and Bjarne BOUWER – – 89 pts
8th FRA Tim MOURNIAC and Lou BERTHOMIEU – – 109 pts
9th SWE Emil JÄRUDD and Hanna JONSSON – – 120 pts
10th AUT Laura FARESE and Matthäus ZÖCHLING – – 132 pts
IQ Foil Men – Final after Medal Race series (101 entries)
GOLD GBR Andrew BROWN
SILVER ITA Nicolò RENNA
BRONZE NED Luuc VAN OPZEELAND
4th ITA Luca DI TOMASSI
5th GBR Samuel SILLS
6th BRA Mateus ISAAC
7th GER Sebastian KOERDEL
8th FRA Louis GIARD
9th GBR Finn HAWKINS
10th NED Max CASTELEIN
IQ Foil Women – Final after Medal Race series (74 entries)
GOLD FRA Hélène NOESMOEN
SILVER ESP Pilar LAMADRID TRUEBA
BRONZE POL Maja DZIARNOWSKA
4th ISR Daniela PELEG
5th ISR Shahar RESHEF
6th ISR Maya MORRIS
7th NZL Veerle TEN HAVE
8th GBR Emma WILSON
9th GBR Islay WATSON
10th GBR Saskia SILLS
