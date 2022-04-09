Princess Sofia Regatta – Medal Race Day

It is medal day at the Trofeo Sofia Mallorca Olympic classes regatta in Mallorca.

The forecast is 6-10kts from north of west, and so that will make it a little trickier though if the cloud does clear and it warms up significantly we might see some sea breeze help. But it will almost certainly be a complicated day.

Medal Race Programme . . .

The action starts at 10:30hrs (UK) with the 49erFX on Course 1, the start of Formula Kite Men on Course 2, the iQFOiL Men on Course 3 and the ILCA 7 on Course 4.

11:00hrs sees the start of Formula Kite Men and iQFOiL where both the kites and the foiling boards run their Men’s and Women’s elimination Quarters and Semis on the same courses Men then Women all the way to the medal deciding Final.

The 49er decider is on Course 1 at 11:15hrs while the ILCA 6 starts on Course 4 at the same time. And 12:00hrs is the start time for the Nacra and 470.

