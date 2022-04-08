Dragon Europeans – Wolf Waschkuhn is 2022 European Champion

Switzerland’s Wolf Waschkuhn sailing with Charles Nankin and Rauiridh Scott is winner of the Dragon 2022 European Championship.
Pedro Anrade of Portugal finished in secondplace and Pieter Heremaa of holland third.
Race winners:
Race 1 Wolf Waschkuhn SUI
Race 2 Gerad Blanc FRA
Race 3 Klaus Diederichs GBR
Race 4 Wolf Waschkuhn SUI
Race 5 Pedro Andrada ANDRADE POR
Dragon European Championship – Final Leaders after 5 races (60 entries)
1st SUI 318 QUICK, Wolf Waschkuhn 1.0 -11.0 5.0 1.0 7.0 – – 14 pts
2nd POR 89 PETTI PORTUGAL, PEDRO ANDRADE 4.0 5.0 -17.0 6.0 1.0 – – 16 pts
3rd NED 412 TROIKA PIETER HEEREMA 6.0 -7.0 4.0 3.0 6.0 – – 19 pts
4th GER 77 DOTTORE, AMORE INGO EHRLICHER 2.0 -18.0 13.0 5.0 12.0 – – 31 pts
5th SWE 409 PILSNER JESPER STALHEIM -45.0 3.0 3.0 26.0 2.0 – – 34 pts
6th GER 1207 KHALEESI NICOLA FRIESEN 8.0 9.0 2.0 -35.0 15.0- – 34 pts