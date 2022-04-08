Dragon Europeans – Wolf Waschkuhn is 2022 European Champion

Switzerland’s Wolf Waschkuhn sailing with Charles Nankin and Rauiridh Scott is winner of the Dragon 2022 European Championship.

Pedro Anrade of Portugal finished in secondplace and Pieter Heremaa of holland third.

Race winners:

Race 1 Wolf Waschkuhn SUI

Race 2 Gerad Blanc FRA

Race 3 Klaus Diederichs GBR

Race 4 Wolf Waschkuhn SUI

Race 5 Pedro Andrada ANDRADE POR

Dragon European Championship – Final Leaders after 5 races (60 entries)

1st SUI 318 QUICK, Wolf Waschkuhn 1.0 -11.0 5.0 1.0 7.0 – – 14 pts

2nd POR 89 PETTI PORTUGAL, PEDRO ANDRADE 4.0 5.0 -17.0 6.0 1.0 – – 16 pts

3rd NED 412 TROIKA PIETER HEEREMA 6.0 -7.0 4.0 3.0 6.0 – – 19 pts

4th GER 77 DOTTORE, AMORE INGO EHRLICHER 2.0 -18.0 13.0 5.0 12.0 – – 31 pts

5th SWE 409 PILSNER JESPER STALHEIM -45.0 3.0 3.0 26.0 2.0 – – 34 pts

6th GER 1207 KHALEESI NICOLA FRIESEN 8.0 9.0 2.0 -35.0 15.0- – 34 pts

Full results available here . . .