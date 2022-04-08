Princess Sofia Regatta – Day 5 – Medal Race fields decided

Final day of series racing at the Princess Sofia Regatta before the top ten of each class compete for the podium places on Saturday.

From the early results the British team have managed to qualify for the Medal races in Nacra17, 470, 49erFX, Radial, Laser, IQ Foil and Kite events.

A big effort by Martin Wrigley and Eilidh McIntyre in the 470 . . . winning the final race put them through to the Medal race in tenth place, just behind team-mates Vita Heathcote and Ryan Orr.

Britain’s John Gimson and Anna Burnet slipped to third overall in the Nacra 17, but are still in with the chance of silver or Bronze. Italy’s Ruggero Tita and Caterina Banti have already claimed the Nacra 17 gold, barring accidents.

Britain’s Freya Black and Saskia Tidey dropped back to eighth today in the 49erFX, so are out of the podium contention, but this has been a great performance by the new pairing at their first international level event.

Not such good news in the men’s 49er, where Nick Robins and Daniel Budden finished in 20th place.

Britain’s Tokyo gold medalist, Dylan Fletcher, now sailing with crew Rhos Hawes, only finished the first two races here. While the number two pair, James Peters and Alex Hughes missed a couple of races and failed to make the gold fleet.

In the women’s Radial, Sarah Douglas of Canada confirmed her gold medal, leaving Britain’s Hannah Snellgrove and Vasileia Karachaliou of Greece battling for the silver and bronze.

Britain’s Mike Beckettt tops the Laser leaderboard and gold is just a race away . . . Philipp Buhl GER and Matt Wearn AUS will be trying to spoil his party. Also in the Medal race is Elliot Hanson.

In the women’s IQ Foil, Hélène Noesmoen of France regained the lead, second is Pilar Lamadrid ESP and third Daniela Peleg ISR, Britain’s Islay Watson now fourth. Noesmoen goes direct to the Medal race, the others race a series of six quarter finals races, four semi finals races and the final medal race is then contested over three races.

In the men, Britain’s Andy Brown finished the series as leader to go direct to the Medal race. While Luuc Van Opzeeland NED and the rest of the top ten, including Brits Samuel Sills and Finn Hawkins race the six quarter finals, four semi finals and the final three race medal scenario./

In the women’s Formula Kite . . . Lauriane Nolot FRA and Daniela Moroz USA go through to the Medal race, while those in 3 to 14 race a two race semi final from which the winners advance to the medal race.

Britain’s Ellie Aldridge, Katie Dabson (5th) Maddy Anderson (6th) and Jemima Crathorne (13th) will compete in the Kite semi-finals.

In the men’s Formula Kite . . . Theo De Ramescourt FRA extended his lead over Benoit Gomez FRA and they go direct to the Medal Race. Britain’s Connor Bainbridge is third and will contest the semi-finals, as will Guy Bridge (7th) for a place in the four person final Medal race.

Updated as results available . . .

Formula Kite Men – Final series after 16 races, 2 discard (76 entries)

1st FRA 9 Theo DE RAMECOURT – – 13 pts

2nd FRA 8 Benoit GOMEZ – – 20 pts

3rd GBR 3 Connor BAINBRIDGE – – 32 pts

4th GER 13 Jannis MAUS – – 42 pts

5th ITA 2 Riccardo PIANOSI – – 64 pts

6th GER 4 Florian GRUBER – – 69 pts

7th GBR 10 Guy BRIDGE – – 69 pts

8th FRA 38 Nico PARLIER – – 71 pts

9th ITA 5 Lorenzo BOSCHETTI – – 78 pts

10th SLO 1 Toni VODISEK – – 80 pts

Formula Kite Women – Final series after 16 races, 2 discard (38 entries)

1st FRA 3 Lauriane NOLOT – – 23 pts

2nd USA 6 Daniela MOROZ – – 31 pts

3rd GBR 8 Ellie ALDRIDGE – – 37 pts

4th FRA 9 Poema NEWLAND – – 50 pts

5th GBR 13 Katie DABSON – – 86 pts

6th GBR 11 Maddy ANDERSON – – 92 pts

7th ESP 14 Gisela PULIDO BORRELL – – 93 pts

8th POL 1 Julia DAMASIEWICZ – – 100 pts

9th NED 16 Annelous LAMMERTS – – 104 pts

10th GER 23 Leonie MEYER – – 108 pts

IQ Foil Men – Final series after 18 races, 2 discard (101 entries)

1st GBR 360 Andrew BROWN – – 37 pts

2nd NED 55 Luuc VAN OPZEELAND – – 42 pts

3rd ITA 150 Nicolò RENNA – – 56 pts

4th GER 220 Sebastian KOERDEL – – 79 pts

5th GBR 60 Samuel SILLS – – 90 pts

6th ITA 24 Luca DI TOMASSI – – 99 pts

7th BRA 7 Mateus ISAAC – – 99 pts

8th GBR 19 Finn HAWKINS – – 104 pts

9th NED 36 Max CASTELEIN – – 105 pts

10th FRA 56 Louis GIARD – – 114 pts

IQ Foil Women – Final series after 18 races, 2 discard (74 entries)

1st FRA 57 Hélène NOESMOEN – – 58 pts

2nd ESP 12 Pilar LAMADRID TRUEBA – – 82 pts

3rd ISR 2 Daniela PELEG – – 86 pts

4th GBR 529 Islay WATSON – – 101 pts

5th NZL 1 Veerle TEN HAVE – – 106 pts

6th GBR 7 Emma WILSON – – 121 pts

7th ISR 7 Maya MORRIS – – 125 pts

8th POL 7 Maja DZIARNOWSKA – – 131 pts

9th GBR 956 Saskia SILLS – – 133 pts

10th ISR 3 Shahar TIBI – – 146 pts

ILCA 7 Laser – Gold Series after 10 races, 1 discard (165 entries)

1st GBR 210139 Michael BECKETT – – 37 pts

2nd GER 191131 Philipp BUHL – – 48 pts

3rd AUS 199015 Matt WEARN – – 55 pts

4th NZL 211585 Thomas SAUNDERS – – 73 pts

5th IRL 216890 Finn LYNCH – – 79 pts

6th GBR 215613 Elliot HANSON – – 87 pts

7th CRO 216063 Filip JURIŠIĆ – – 88 pts

8th CRO 212013 Tonči STIPANOVIC – – 90 pts

9th CYP 212431 Pavlos KONTIDES – – 95 pts

10th SGP 218246 Ryan LO – – 100 pts

ILCA 6 Radial – Final Gold series after 10 races, 1 discard (89 entries)

1st CAN 220403 Sarah DOUGLAS – – 16 pts

2nd GBR 218716 Hannah SNELLGROVE – – 41 pts

3rd GRE 218913 Vasileia KARACHALIOU – – 42 pts

4th NED 218738 Maxime JONKER – – 80 pts

5th DEN 207195 Anna MUNCH – – 80 pts

6th SUI 220457 Maud JAYET – – 84 pts

7th BEL 211552 Emma PLASSCHAERT – – 86 pts

8th HUN 211551 Mária ÉRDI – – 88 pts

9th AUS 216226 Elyse AINSWORTH – – 94 pts

470 Mixed – Final Gold Series after 10 races, 1 discard (66 entries)

1st ESP 44 Jordi XAMMAR and Nora BRUGMAN – – 20 pts

2nd GER 10 Luise WANSER and Philipp AUTENRIETH – – 36 pts

3rd FRA 3 Kevin PEPONNET and Aloise RETORNAZ – – 38 pts

4th ITA 3 Giacomo FERRARI and Bianca CARUSO – – 39 pts

5th AUT 1 Lara VADLAU and Lukas MÄHR – – 62 pts

6th ISR 15 Nitai HASSON and Noa LASRY – – 66 pts

7th GER 13 Malte WINKEL and Anastasiya WINKEL – – 67 pts

8th JPN 8 Keiju OKADA and Miho YOSHIOKA – – 72 pts

9th GBR 11 Vita HEATHCOTE and Ryan ORR – – 84 pts

10th GBR 1 Martin WRIGLEY and Eilidh MCINTYRE – – 91 pts

Nacra 17 Mixed – Final After 12 races, 1 discard (38 entries)

1st ITA 26 Ruggero TITA and Caterina BANTI – – 14 pts

2nd FIN 13 Sinem KURTBAY and Akseli KESKINEN – – 38 pts

3rd GBR 21 John GIMSON and Anna BURNET – – 44 pts

4th ITA 98 Gianluigi UGOLINI and Maria GIUBILEI – – 56 pts

5th DEN 31 Natacha SAOUMA-PEDERSEN and Mathias Bruun BORRESKOV – – 67 pts

6th NZL 96 Micah WILKINSON and Erica DAWSON – – 76 pts

7th NED 505 Laila VAN DER MEER and Bjarne BOUWER – – 77 pts

8th FRA 51 Tim MOURNIAC and Lou BERTHOMIEU – – 91 pts

9th AUT 97 Laura FARESE and Matthäus ZÖCHLING – – 118 pts

10th SWE 14 Emil JÄRUDD and Hanna JONSSON – – 119 pts

49erFX Women – Final Gold series after 12 races, 1 discard (56 Entries)

1st NED 1 Odile VAN AANHOLT and Annette DUETZ – – 39 pts

2nd BRA 12 Martine GRAEL and Kahena KUNZE – – 59 pts

3rd BEL 7 Isaura MAENHAUT and Anouk GEURTS – – 63 pts

4th ITA 10 Jana GERMANI and Giorgia BERTUZZI – – 64 pts

5th SWE 77 Vilma BOBECK and Rebecca NETZLER – – 66 pts

6th DEN 370 Johanne SCHMIDT and Andrea SCHMIDT – – 68 pts

7th ITA 72 Alexandra STALDER and Silvia SPERI – – 87 pts

8th GBR 24 Freya BLACK and Saskia TIDEY – – 89 pts

9th USA 8 Stephanie ROBLE and Maggie SHEA – – 92 pts

10th POL 888 Aleksandra MELZACKA and Sandra JANKOWIAK – – 94 pts

49er Men – Final Gold series after 12 races, 1 discard (60 Entries)

1st FRA 16 Erwan FISCHER and Clément PEQUIN – – 38 pts

2nd USA 84 Ian BARROWS and Hans HENKEN – – 49 pts

3rd POL 9 Mikołaj STANIUL and Jakub SZTORCH – – 60 pts

4th ESP 74 Diego BOTIN and Florian TRITTEL PAUL – – 66 pts

5th USA 43 Andrew MOLLERUS and Ian MACDIARMID – – 68 pts

6th SUI 129 Sebastien SCHNEITER and Arno DE PLANTA – – 81 pts

7th POL 7 Lukasz PRZYBYTEK and Jacek PIASECKI – – 84 pts

8th ITA 88 Uberto CRIVELLI VISCONTI and Giulio CALABRO’ – – 98 pts

9th DEN 9 Jonas WARRER and Marcus LANGAGERGAARD – – 100 pts

Full results available here . . .