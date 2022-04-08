Jubilee Sailing Trust operations face closure

The Jubilee Sailing Trust will be forced into ceasing operations ending a forty-four year history, unless it can urgently raise a minimum of £500K by Thursday 14 April and a total of £1.2 million by the end of September 2022.

The charity has been deeply affected by the pandemic leading to an immediate cash flow crisis.

JST has battled hard through the last two years but, as a small charity providing life-changing tall ship experiences for disabled people, the harsh and negative impact of Covid and the cost-of-living crisis has seen an increase in costs and a decrease in income which has now reached a critical point.

Despite great effort, we have been unable to secure financial support through the Government Covid Recovery Loan scheme and other institutional sources.

To deliver our mission we rely entirely on fundraising and subsidised berths for voyages to fund our operations. Since the outbreak of the pandemic we have had very limited opportunities to sail, only recently restarting our hugely popular voyages.

You can help us now by donating here . . . All funds will be ring fenced until the target is achieved.