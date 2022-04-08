Black Star Sailing Team to join 44Cup racing circuit

Switzerland’s Black Star Sailing Team has confirmed it will join the 44Cup for the second event of the 2022 season in Cascais, Portugal.

Led by passionate amateur sailor Christian Zuerrer, Black Star Sailing Team will be running their 44Cup program alongside their successful GC32 Racing Tour campaign, in which they finished third overall in 2021.

In Cascais, over 11-15 May, the team will be racing on the class’s own RC44, which is available for potential owners to try, before their new boat, which only came out of the factory last week, is ready to race.

Some old and new faces will join Black Star Sailing’s crew.

RC44 veteran, New Zealand’s Cameron Dunn, will be calling tactics. Transferring over from Black Star Sailing’s GC32 crew will be mainsail trimmer Flavio Marazzi, trimmer Will Alloway and Swiss sailors, offside trimmer Grégoire Siegwart and bowman Nick Zeltner.

Despite having two teams unable to compete due to the World Sailing sanctions, the 44Cup still has at least eight regular teams confirmed as being on the start line at each of its five events this season, plus there is a ninth, the RC44 class boat, booked out for potential owners to get a taste of RC44 racing.

BLACK STAR SAILING TEAM CREW LIST:

Christian Zuerrer (SUI) – Helm

Cameron Dunn (NZL) – Tactician

Flavio Marazzi (SUI) – Main

William Alloway (GBR) – Trimmer

Grégoire Siegwart (SUI) – Offside trim

Guy Endean (NZL) – Grinder

Simon Johnson (IRL) – Pit

Nick Zeltner (SUI) – Bow

