RS Aero 5 & 7 UK Spring Championship at Island Barn Reservoir SC

1st RS Aero 5 – Tom Ahlheid of Frensham Pond SC

1st RS Aero 7 – Peter Barton of Lymington Town SC

The RS Aero 5 Spring Championship went to Tom Ahlheid counting 4 points from a 3,1,2,1 score line, with Abby Hire in 2nd matching Ahlheid in the afternoon with a 1, 2 to add to her 4, 4 from the morning.

Third place went to Jonathan Bailey while local sailor Gareth Griffiths took 4th after winning Race 1. Iona Willows completed the top 5 showing potential wih a 2, 4 in her score line.

The RS Aero 7 Spring Championship was incredibly close with Tim Hire and Peter Barton finishing every race within a couple of boat lengths of each other.

They scored a 1, 2 each and after Hire took Race 3 with Barton second it was all down to the final race – if Barton could win he would win a tie break.

A better start saw Barton with a comfortable lead at mark 1, which he lost to Jeff Davison, but then regained for the final lap and held to the finish to claim the title.

Hire was second on the same points, with Davison third, Andrew Rawson finished 4th and Paul Halliwell took 5th showing good form in the strong breeze for his preparations for the RS Aero World Championship in the USA in just two months time.

RS Aero 5 UK Spring Championship

1st 2077 Tom Ahlheid Frensham Pond SC -3 1 2 1 – – 4 pts

2nd 1566 Abby Hire Lymington Town SC -4 4 1 2 – – 7 pts

3rd 3929 Jonathan Bailey Hunts SC 2 3 4 -5 – – 9 pts

4th 3175 Gareth Griffiths Island Barn SC 1 7 3 -8 – – 11 pts

5th 3330 Iona Willows LymingtonTownSC -6 2 6 4 – – 12 pts

6th 3661 Graham Tribbeck Lee-On-Solent SC -9 6 5 3 – – 14 pts

7th 2214 Yana Skvortsova Island Barn SC -7 5 7 6 – – 18 pts

8th 3853 Edward Day ReadingSC 5 -9 8 7 – – 20 pts

9th 1502 Elinor O’Leary Island Barn SC 8 8 9 -13 – – 25 pts

10th 1589 Brendan O’Leary Island Barn SC 12 10 -13 13 – – 35 pts

11th 2113 Chris Smith Island Barn SC 10 -13 13 13 – – 36 pts

12th 3931 Helen Bailey Hunts SC 11 -13 13 13 – – 37 pts

RS Aero 7 UK Spring Championship

1st 3597 Peter Barton Lymington Town SC 1 -2 2 1 – – 4 pts

2nd 2439 Tim Hire Lymington Town SC -2 1 1 2 – – 4 pts

3rd 4189 Jeff Davison Island Barn SC 3 -9 3 3 – – 9 pts

4th 2890 Andrew Rawson Weston SC -9 3 5 4 – – 12 pts

5th 3042 Paul Halliwell Island Barn SC 4 5 6 -8 – – 15 pts

6th 1457 Charlie Roome Datchet Water SC 7 6 7 -17 – – 20 pts

7th 3170 Nigel Dakin Seafarers SC 8 4 9 -17 – – 21 pts

8th 3669 Chris Rust Portsmouth SC 6 8 -17 7 – – 21 pts

9th 2786 Andy Norman Island Barn SC 12 7 4 -17 – – 23 pts

10th 1603 Rob Ahlheid Frensham Pond SC 10 -12 8 6 – – 24 pts

11th 3286 John Derbyshire Emsworth SC -11 10 10 5 – – 25 pts

12th 3930 Phil Bailey Hunts SC 5 11 -17 17 – – 33 pts

13th 2785 John Kewley Island Barn SC -14 14 11 9 – – 34 pts

14th 3127 Adam Thompson Shoreham SC 13 13 -17 17 – – 43 pts

15th 2126 Graham Iles Army SA -17 17 17 17 – – 51 pts

15th 1490 Graham Platt Highcliffe SC -17 17 17 17 – – 51 pts