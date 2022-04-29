Star Eastern Hemisphere Championship – Day 1 to Negri and Lambertenghi

First day of the Star Eastern Hemisphere Championship at Reale Yacht Club Canottieri.

After two races world champion Diego Negri and crew Sergio Lambertenghi lead by four points after winning both races.

Second are Enrico Chieffi and Ferdinando Colaninno (4, 2). Third are Marin Misura and Tonko Barac (5, 3).

A great first day in the Gulf of Naples. Clear skies, with an unusual Grecale (northern) wind condition on the bay meant a lot of fun for all the crews competing for the silver star.

Racing continues through Sunday 1 May.

Star Eastern Hemisphere Championship – after 2 races (41 entries)

1st ITA-8567 Diego Negri and Sergio lambertenghi 1 1 – – 2 pts

2nd ITA-8563 Enrico Chieffi and Ferdinando Colaninno 4 2 – – 6 pts

3rd CRO-8531 Marin Misura and Tonko Barac 5 3 – – 8 pts

4th GER-8513 Daniel Fritz and Alberto Ambrosini 3 6 – – 9 pts

5th DEN-8517 Lars Hendriksen and Jan Eli Gravad 10 4 – – 14 pts

6th ARG-8553 Juan Kouyoumdjian and Fernando Rivero 7 7 – – 14 pts

7th GER-8446 Hubert Merkelbach and Kilian Weise 8 8 – – 16 pts

8th SUI-8575 Piet Eckert and Frederico Melo 6 14 – – 20 pts

9th ITA-8568 Flavio Favini and Nicolas Seravalle 9 11 – – 20 pts

10th ITA-8029 Alberto Simeone and Fulvio de Simone 11 13 – – 24 pts

11th SWE-8564 Erik Dahlun and David Nogun 14 15 – – 29 pts

12th ITA-8290 Mario Borroi and Edward Wright 12 20 – – 32 pts

13th SUI-8512 BernhardnSeger and Walter Oess 29 5 – – 34 pts

14th ITA-8545 Giuseppe Di Stefano and Davide Bortoletto 25 9 – – 34 pts

15th POL-8544 Ireneusz Stawiany and Jakub Stawiany 24 10 – – 34 pts

Full results available here . . .