Star Eastern Hemisphere Championship – Negri and Lambertenghi keep lead

Day 2 of the Star Eastern Hemisphere Championship at Reale Yacht Club Canottieri.

A day of great challenges in the Gulf of Naples, among broken masts, technical issues and many protests.

After four races Italy’s Diego Negri and crew Sergio Lambertenghi lead by four points after winning their third race, then taking fifth in the final race of the day.

In second place are Marin Misura and Tonko Barac CRO who won the second race of the day after a third place finish in the first.

Enrico Chieffi and Ferdinando Colaninno ITA are now in third place after a 6 and 4 on 16 points.

Star Eastern Hemisphere Championship – after 4 races (41 entries)

1st ITA-8567 Diego Negri and Sergio lambertenghi 1 1 1 5 – – 8 pts

2nd CRO-8531 Marin Misura and Tonko Barac 5 3 3 1 – – 12 pts

3rd ITA-8563 Enrico Chieffi and Ferdinando Colaninno 4 2 6 4 – – 16 pts

4th GER-8513 Daniel Fritz and Alberto Ambrosini 3 6 7 3 – – 19 pts

5th GER-8446 Hubert Merkelbach and Kilian Weise 8 8 4 2 – – 22 pts

6th DEN-8517 Lars Hendriksen and Jan Eli Gravad 10 4 15 6 – – 35 pts

7th SUI-8575 Piet Eckert and Frederico Melo 6 14 2 14 – – 36 pts

8th ARG-8553 Juan Kouyoumdjian and Fernando Rivero 7 7 5 19 – – 38 pts

9th ITA-8568 Flavio Favini and Nicolas Seravalle 9 11 9 18 – – 47 pts

10th ARG-8421 Diego Peisajovich and Javier Siro 17 18 8 7 – – 50 pts

11th ITA-8029 Alberto Simeone and Fulvio de Simone 11 13 28 8 – – 60 pts

12th ITA-8290 Mario Borroi and Edward Wright 12 21 10 17 – – 60 pts

13th SUI-8499 Juerg Wittich and Christian Trachsel 23 17 18 13 – – 71 pts

14th SWE-8564 Erik Dahlén and David Nogén 14 16 21 20 – – 71 pts

15th ITA-8178 Nello Oliviero and Enrico Milano 20 20 27 10 – – 77 pts

16th ITA-8557 Giovanni Coppo and Frithjof Kleen 2 42 19 15 – – 78 pts

Full results available here . . .