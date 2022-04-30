SOF Hyères – Medal Race Day Results

The British team qualified for Medal races in the Nacra17, Radial, Laser, 470 and both Kite events taking place Saturday.

They finished the 2022 SOF Hyères with two Silver and two Bronze . . . British medal winners were . . . Silver for Elliott Hanson (ILCA 7) and John Gimson and Anna Burnet (Nacra 17) and Bronze for Michael Beckett (ILCA 7) and Ellie Aldridge (Formula Kite).

France were the big winners at their home regatta, racking up 11 medals with two Gold.

Which on an Olympic ranking basis – and everything in these events is about getting selected for Paris 2024 – means that France and Poland top the medal table with two gold medals each, although the 11 medal total for France is certainly an impressive haul.

Note that seven of France’s medals, and both of their golds, came from the new foiling board events – iQFOiL and Kite.

The USA had a good showing, taking a gold and two silvers with their small entry

Outanding competitor has to be 15 year old Maximilian Maeder from Singapore who blitzed the men’s Formula Kite, not even the French could catch him.

2022 SOF Hyères – Final Medal Results:

ILCA 7 Laser Men:

Gold – CYP Pavlos Kontidos

Silver – GBR Elliott Hanson

Bronze – GBR Michael Beckett

Nacra 17 Mixed:

Gold – ITA Ruggero Tita and Caterina Banti

Silver – GBR John Gimson and Anna Burnet

Bronze – FIN Sinem Kurtbay and kseli Keskinen

Formula Kite Women:

Gold – USA Daniela Moroz

Silver – FRA Lauriane Nolot

Bronze – GBR Ellie Aldridge

Formula Kite Men:

Gold – SGP Maximilian Maeder

Silver – FRA Axel Mazella

Bronze – FRA Maxime Nocher

Best GBR – 6th Connor Bainbridge

470 Mixed:

Gold – SWE Anton Dahlberg and Lovisa Karlsson

Silver – FRA Hippolyte Marchetti and Aloise Retornaz

Bronze – GER Luise Wanser and Philipp Autenrieth

Best GBR – 10th Vita Heathcote and Ryan Orr

ILCA 6 Radial Women:

Gold – POL Agata Barwinska

Silver – FRA Marie Barrue

Bronze – FRA Louise Cervera

Best GBR – 6th Hannah Snellgrove

49erFX Women:

Gold – BRA Martine Grael and Kahena Kunze

Silver – USA Stephanie Roble and Margaret Shea

Bronze – NOR Helene Noess and Marie Ronnington

Best GBR – 14th Megan Brickwood and Stéphanie Orton

49er Men:

Gold – POL Dominik Buksak and Szymon Wierzbicki

Silver – USA Nevin Snow and Maximiliano Agnese

Bronze – FRA Erwan Fischer and Clement Pequin

Best GBR – 24th Nick Robins and Daniel Budden

iQfOil Women:

Gold – FRA Hélène Noesmoen

Silver – POL Maja Dziarnowska

Bronze – FRA Delphine Cousin

No GBR entry

iQfOil Men:

Gold – FRA Nicolas Goyard

Silver – FRA Clement Bourgeois

Bronze – GER Sebastian Koerdel

No GBR entry

