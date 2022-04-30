SOF Hyères – Medal Race Day Results

The British team qualified for Medal races in the Nacra17, Radial, Laser, 470 and both Kite events taking place Saturday.
They finished the 2022 SOF Hyères with two Silver and two Bronze . . . British medal winners were . . . Silver for Elliott Hanson (ILCA 7) and John Gimson and Anna Burnet (Nacra 17) and Bronze for Michael Beckett (ILCA 7) and Ellie Aldridge (Formula Kite).
France were the big winners at their home regatta, racking up 11 medals with two Gold.
Which on an Olympic ranking basis – and everything in these events is about getting selected for Paris 2024 – means that France and Poland top the medal table with two gold medals each, although the 11 medal total for France is certainly an impressive haul.
Note that seven of France’s medals, and both of their golds, came from the new foiling board events – iQFOiL and Kite.
The USA had a good showing, taking a gold and two silvers with their small entry
Outanding competitor has to be 15 year old Maximilian Maeder from Singapore who blitzed the men’s Formula Kite, not even the French could catch him.
2022 SOF Hyères – Final Medal Results:
ILCA 7 Laser Men:
Gold – CYP Pavlos Kontidos
Silver – GBR Elliott Hanson
Bronze – GBR Michael Beckett
Nacra 17 Mixed:
Gold – ITA Ruggero Tita and Caterina Banti
Silver – GBR John Gimson and Anna Burnet
Bronze – FIN Sinem Kurtbay and kseli Keskinen
Formula Kite Women:
Gold – USA Daniela Moroz
Silver – FRA Lauriane Nolot
Bronze – GBR Ellie Aldridge
Formula Kite Men:
Gold – SGP Maximilian Maeder
Silver – FRA Axel Mazella
Bronze – FRA Maxime Nocher
Best GBR – 6th Connor Bainbridge
470 Mixed:
Gold – SWE Anton Dahlberg and Lovisa Karlsson
Silver – FRA Hippolyte Marchetti and Aloise Retornaz
Bronze – GER Luise Wanser and Philipp Autenrieth
Best GBR – 10th Vita Heathcote and Ryan Orr
ILCA 6 Radial Women:
Gold – POL Agata Barwinska
Silver – FRA Marie Barrue
Bronze – FRA Louise Cervera
Best GBR – 6th Hannah Snellgrove
49erFX Women:
Gold – BRA Martine Grael and Kahena Kunze
Silver – USA Stephanie Roble and Margaret Shea
Bronze – NOR Helene Noess and Marie Ronnington
Best GBR – 14th Megan Brickwood and Stéphanie Orton
49er Men:
Gold – POL Dominik Buksak and Szymon Wierzbicki
Silver – USA Nevin Snow and Maximiliano Agnese
Bronze – FRA Erwan Fischer and Clement Pequin
Best GBR – 24th Nick Robins and Daniel Budden
iQfOil Women:
Gold – FRA Hélène Noesmoen
Silver – POL Maja Dziarnowska
Bronze – FRA Delphine Cousin
No GBR entry
iQfOil Men:
Gold – FRA Nicolas Goyard
Silver – FRA Clement Bourgeois
Bronze – GER Sebastian Koerdel
No GBR entry