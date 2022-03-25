Aussie SailGP Team capsize ahead of 1 million dollar race weekend

Australia SailGP Team, the event leaders going into the final $1 million race weekend, capsized in Frisco Bay Thursday.

Whilst no injuries were sustained by any of Tom Slingsby’s crew, the F50 wing showed visible damage when the boat was righted, with further assessments planned when the team return to the Tech Base.

The Flying Roo capsized during San Francisco practice on Thursday with wing damage suffered ahead of the Mubadala United States Sail Grand Prix, which starts on Saturday 26 March, with the final on Sunday 27 March.

The Aussies, who lead the Championship and have already booked their place in the three-team winner-takes-all Grand Final, took their F50 out as the fog descended on San Fran and unfortunately keeled over – with damaging consequences.

Having guaranted their place in Sunday’s Grand Final race, Slingsby and co can take it easy over the five Fleet Races.

They will be joined in the winner-takes-all shootout by the home United States team, who also capsized earlier this week, with the third finalist still to be decided.

To view Mubadala United States Sail Grand Prix live in the UK you need Sky Sport Action/Mix or SailGP You Tube:

Race Day 1 – Saturday 26 March 21:00 BST

Race Day 2 – Sunday 27 March 22:00 BST

Related post:

SailGP Season 2 – Who will take the $1 million Grand Final