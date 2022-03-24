SailGP – Ainslie and Mills launch Protect Our Future at San Francisco event

Sir Ben Ainslie and Hannah Mills OBE launched their new climate education platform in San Francisco ahead of the final SailGP event of season, the Mubadala United States Sail Grand Prix.

Ben Ainslie, Hannah Mills and the Great Britain SailGP Team have declared their ambition to help over 1 million young people take action to protect nature, people and the planet as the new Protect Our Future climate education platform was launched with the team’s Charity partner, 1851 Trust.

Earlier Ainslie took to the water at the helm of the team’s new-look flying F50 foiling multihull, in a trainng session for the final event of the SailGP Season 2 this weekend in San Francisco, where the British outfit will be looking for a change in fortune after their collision with the Japan SailGP Team last time out in Sydney.

Hannah Mills and grinder Rich Mason return with the rest of the squad line-up remaining the same . . .

Driver Ben Ainslie back behind the wheel, Olympic gold Medallist Iain Jensen on Wing Trim, fellow Aussie Luke Parkinson on flight controls, British duo Neil Hunter and Matt Gotrel on the grinding handles and Hannah Diamond returning as strategist.

The Mubadala United States Sail Grand Prix will play host to the championship league’s Grand Final on Saturday 26 and Sunday 27 March in San Francisco with the eight-nation fleet vying for the highly coveted $1 million top prize.

The crash in Sydney means it’s almost impossible for the British team to make the three boat Grand Final for the overall racing championship.

That final spot remains up for grabs, and it is in San Francisco that the qualifiers for the Grand Final will be confirmed.

And then, once the three teams are decided, they will go head-to-head in a straight shootout for the SailGP Championship.

To view Mubadala United States Sail Grand Prix live in the UK you need Sky Sport Action/Mix or SailGP You Tube: