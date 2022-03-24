Wayfarer International Championship – Final race decider goes to McNamara and Townsend

Mike McNamara and Simon Townsend won the 2022 Wayfarer International Championship, hosted by the US Wayfarer Association and Lake Eustis SC, Florida, USA.

Britain’s Mike McNamara and Simon Townsend finished the 11 race Wayfarer Class (world championship) series on 17 points, with Dave and Ava Moring of the USA taking second with 22 points, and Sue Piling and Steph Romaniuk of Canada third with 35 points.

Victory for the international Championship came down the the final race after Dave Moring and his daughter Ava, of the host club, secured their fourth win in a row to reduce McNamara and Townsend’s lead to just two points.

Early final race leaders were Jim Cook and Mike Taylor USA with Simon Strauss and Christa Bray in second place. By the second beat Strauss and Bray had taken the lead while McNamara and Townsend were down in seventh place and the Morings in ninth.

At the finish Strauss and Bray held on to take the race win, with McNamara and Townsend coming through to take second, and Cook and Taylor in third.

The championship title now depended on where Dave and Eva Moring finished . . .

Unfortunately they failed to make ground and finished eighth, their worst result of the series, with the overall title going to Michael McNamara and Simon Townsend.

McNamara and Townsend, reigning International, UK and European Champions, completed the 2022 series with a 1, 4, 1, 1, 1 1, 3, ‑9 (RDG), 3, 2 scoreline.

Dave Moring and Ava Moring, three time American Midwinters Wayfarer Champion, finished with 2, 2, ‑5, 5, 4, 5, 1, 1, 1, 1 and ‑8 scorelne.

McNamara commented that Lake Eustis was one of the most challenging venues he had raced in.

Forty-two teams competed at the Wayfarer International Championships which were hosted by the US Wayfarer Association and Lake Eustis SC, from 6 to 11 March 2022.

The next Wayfarer International Championships will be in 2025, most likely in Denmark. This year, however, there is more international competition for the Wayfarer Class with the UK National and European Championships at Arun YC, Littlehampton, 18-21 August.

Wayfarer International Championship – Final leaders after 11 races (42 entries)

1st GBR 11149 Michael McNamara and Simon Townsend – – 17 pts

2nd USA 10864 Dave Moring and Ava Moring – – 22 pts

3rd CAN 397 Sue Piling and Steph Romaniuk – – 35 pts

4th USA 10873 Jim Cook and Mike Taylor – – 38 pts

5th USA 11158 Peggy Menzies and Kathy Sanville – – 49 pts

6th USA 11339 Marc Bennett and Julie Seraphinoff – – 56 pts

7th GBR 10666 Quentin Strauss and Sarah Burgess – – 58 pts

8th GBR 11012 Tim Townsend and Jacqueline Townsend – – 81 pts

9th CAN 11222 David Pugh and Anne Pugh – – 82 pts

10th GBR 11344 Simon Strauss and Jim Rotella – – 90 pts

11th USA 11134 Annmarie Covington and Gareth Ferguson – – 96 pts

12th USA 11338 Uwe Heine and Nancy Collins – – 98 pts

13th IRL 11299 Monica Schaefer and Rachel Lawlor – – 109 pts

14th USA 10874 Beatriz Newland and Grace Moring – – 119 pts

15th IRL 11345 Nigel O’Donnell and Belinda O’Donnell – – 119 pts

16th CAN 10944 Leo Van Kampen and Joanne Van Kampen – – 120 pts

17th USA 971 Paul Miller and Dawn Miller – – 129 pts

18th USA 4113 Ben Kelly and Mercedes Newland – – 137 pts

19th CAN 10977 Rob Wierdsma and Samantha Wierdsma – – 143 pts

20th CAN 10964 Jan D’Ailly and Tom Legrady – – 145 pts

