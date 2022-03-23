University of East Anglia win RYA Winter Match Racing Series

The University of East Anglia team – helm Patrick Crogan, with Will Pank, Steve Carver, Sasha Tydeman and Chloe Harding – won the final round of the RYA Winter Match Racing Series.

Crogan’s team won the final round with two straight wins, the perfect warm-up for the BUCS Match Racing Championship for universities, 4-6 April, which will also be in RS21s at Ullswater YC.

Ali Morrish’s team, with Sarah Jarman, Tom Harrison, Emily Robertson and Sarah Sandler won the double round robin format but lost out in the final to Crogan’s team from the University of East Anglia.

A one-match petit final saw two Ullswater teams battle it out, with Tom Neilson and his team of Olivia Simpson, Sam Smith and Harriot Pulman claiming the win and third overall from Ian Nicholls, Craig Robinson, Neil Robinson and Tom Barrage.

RYA Winter Match Racing Series 2022 – Final

1st Patrick Crogan, Will Pank, Steve Carver, Sasha Tydeman, Chloe Harding

2nd Ali Morrish, Tom Harrison, Emily Robertson, Sarah Sandler

3rd Tom Neilson, Olivia Simpson, Sam Smith, Harriot Pulman

4th Ian Nicholls, Craig Robinson, Neil Robinson, Tom Barrage

5th Octavia Owen, Charlotte Fenson, Liberty Askew, David Bromilow

6th Jude Solomons, Benjamin Dearden, Ffion Morgan, Sian Nutter

7th Emily Page, Eabha Strong-Wright, Ellie Maynard, Lallie Rose Despointes

8thAmelia Fox, Iris Young, Jemima Plumtree, Luke Sheridan, Nick Dotsch

Full results from Winter Match Racing 3 at Ullswater YC available here

Next up is the RYA Match Racing Summer Series, which kicks off 2-3 July 2022 with racing in 707s at the Royal Corinthian YC, Burnham-on-Crouch.

Find out more about RYA Match Racing and all forthcoming events, including NOR and entry, at www.ryamatchracing.co.uk