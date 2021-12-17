Youth Sailing Worlds – Britain’s Mueller and Brellisford take 29er Gold

Britain’s Emily Mueller and Florence Brellisford were today crowned female 29er Youth World Champions at the Barceló Mussanah Resort in Oman.
A win in the final race confirmed gold for Mueller and Brellisford, finishing six points clear of Charlie Leigh and Sophie Fisher of the USA.
Boris Shaw of Britain took silver in the male Techno 293+ windsurfing category finishing behind Gold medalist Federico Alan Pilloni of Italy.
Just missing a podium place was Lucy Kenyon, who took fourth place in the female 293+ windsurfing category.
Britain had representatives in all of the 11 classes, an incredible feat in itself.
Ella Geiger was sixth in the female Formula Kite class.
In the boys 29er Leo Wilkinson and Sam Jones were 16th, Julia Staite and Bettine Harris were 17th in the female 420 and Jamie Cook and Will Martin were 16th in the male/mixed 420.
Adam Farrington came home 12th in the male Formula Kite, Coco Barrett was 12th and Sam Dickinson 40th in the male and female ILCA 6 while Jasmine Williams and Alfie Cogger were 10th in the Nacra 15 fleet.
France won the Nations Trophy for the best team performance in Oman. Britain was fifth.
2021 Youth Sailing Worlds – Final Podium PLaces
29er Female – Final after 13 races, 2 discard (18 entries)
Gold GBR Emily Mueller and Florence Brellisford
Silver USA Charlie Leigh and Sophie Fisher
Bronze SLO Alja Petric and Katja Filipic
29er Male – after 13 races, 2 discard (24 entries)
Gold FRA Hugo Revil and Karl Devaux
Silver ESP Mateo Codoñer Alemany Simon Codoñer Alemany
Bronze USA Ian Nyenhuis Noah Nyenhuis
420 Female – after 9 races, 1 discard (19 entries)
Gold ESP Neus Ballester Bover and Andrea Perello Mora
Silver USA Vanessa Lahrkamp and Katherine McNamara
Bronze FRA Manon Pennaneac’h and Victoire Lerat
420 Male/Mixed – after 9 races, 1 discard (22 entries)
Gold GER Florian Krauss and Jannis Summchen – – 36 pts
Siver ESP Ian Clive Walker March and Finn Dicke – – 31 pts
Bronze ISR Roi Levy and Ariel Gal – – 34 pts
Formula Kite Female – after 18 races, 2 discard (10 entries)
Gold ISR Gal Zukerman
Silver POL Julia Damasiewicz
Bronze FRA Héloïse Pégourié
Formula Kite Male – after 18 races, 2 discard (16 entries)
Gold SGP 20 Maximilian Maeder
Silver ITA 4 Riccardo Pianosi
Bronze RUS 17 Mikhail Novikov
Ilca6 (Radial) Female – after 9 races, 1 discard (46 entries)
Gold PER Florencia Chiarella
Silver SUI Anja von Allmen
ronze FRA Théa Lubac
Ilca6 (Radial) Male – after 9 races, 1 discard (50 entries)
Gold BER Sebastian Kempe
Silver SLO Luka Zabukovec
Bronze POR José Gomes Saraiva Mendes
Nacra15 Mixed – after 13 races, 2 discard (11 entries)
Gold FRA Thomas Proust and Eloïse Clabon
Silver USA Kay Brunsvold and Cooper Delbridge
Bronze SUI Axel Grandjean and Noémie Fehlmann
Techno 293+ Female – after 13 races, 2 discard (17 entries)
Gold FRA Manon Pianazza
Silver CZE Kristyna Chalupnikova
Bronze ESP Zoe Fernandez de Bobadilla Ramos
Techno 293+ Male – after 12 races, 2 discard (18 entries
Gold ITA Federico Alan Pilloni
Silver GBR Boris Shaw
Bronze TUR Ozan Turker
Full results available here . . .