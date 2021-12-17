Youth Sailing Worlds – Britain’s Mueller and Brellisford take 29er Gold

Britain’s Emily Mueller and Florence Brellisford were today crowned female 29er Youth World Champions at the Barceló Mussanah Resort in Oman.

A win in the final race confirmed gold for Mueller and Brellisford, finishing six points clear of Charlie Leigh and Sophie Fisher of the USA.

Boris Shaw of Britain took silver in the male Techno 293+ windsurfing category finishing behind Gold medalist Federico Alan Pilloni of Italy.

Just missing a podium place was Lucy Kenyon, who took fourth place in the female 293+ windsurfing category.

Britain had representatives in all of the 11 classes, an incredible feat in itself.

Ella Geiger was sixth in the female Formula Kite class.

In the boys 29er Leo Wilkinson and Sam Jones were 16th, Julia Staite and Bettine Harris were 17th in the female 420 and Jamie Cook and Will Martin were 16th in the male/mixed 420.

Adam Farrington came home 12th in the male Formula Kite, Coco Barrett was 12th and Sam Dickinson 40th in the male and female ILCA 6 while Jasmine Williams and Alfie Cogger were 10th in the Nacra 15 fleet.

France won the Nations Trophy for the best team performance in Oman. Britain was fifth.

2021 Youth Sailing Worlds – Final Podium PLaces

29er Female – Final after 13 races, 2 discard (18 entries)

Gold GBR Emily Mueller and Florence Brellisford

Silver USA Charlie Leigh and Sophie Fisher

Bronze SLO Alja Petric and Katja Filipic

29er Male – after 13 races, 2 discard (24 entries)

Gold FRA Hugo Revil and Karl Devaux

Silver ESP Mateo Codoñer Alemany Simon Codoñer Alemany

Bronze USA Ian Nyenhuis Noah Nyenhuis

420 Female – after 9 races, 1 discard (19 entries)

Gold ESP Neus Ballester Bover and Andrea Perello Mora

Silver USA Vanessa Lahrkamp and Katherine McNamara

Bronze FRA Manon Pennaneac’h and Victoire Lerat

420 Male/Mixed – after 9 races, 1 discard (22 entries)

Gold GER Florian Krauss and Jannis Summchen – – 36 pts

Siver ESP Ian Clive Walker March and Finn Dicke – – 31 pts

Bronze ISR Roi Levy and Ariel Gal – – 34 pts

Formula Kite Female – after 18 races, 2 discard (10 entries)

Gold ISR Gal Zukerman

Silver POL Julia Damasiewicz

Bronze FRA Héloïse Pégourié

Formula Kite Male – after 18 races, 2 discard (16 entries)

Gold SGP 20 Maximilian Maeder

Silver ITA 4 Riccardo Pianosi

Bronze RUS 17 Mikhail Novikov

Ilca6 (Radial) Female – after 9 races, 1 discard (46 entries)

Gold PER Florencia Chiarella

Silver SUI Anja von Allmen

ronze FRA Théa Lubac

Ilca6 (Radial) Male – after 9 races, 1 discard (50 entries)

Gold BER Sebastian Kempe

Silver SLO Luka Zabukovec

Bronze POR José Gomes Saraiva Mendes

Nacra15 Mixed – after 13 races, 2 discard (11 entries)

Gold FRA Thomas Proust and Eloïse Clabon

Silver USA Kay Brunsvold and Cooper Delbridge

Bronze SUI Axel Grandjean and Noémie Fehlmann

Techno 293+ Female – after 13 races, 2 discard (17 entries)

Gold FRA Manon Pianazza

Silver CZE Kristyna Chalupnikova

Bronze ESP Zoe Fernandez de Bobadilla Ramos

Techno 293+ Male – after 12 races, 2 discard (18 entries

Gold ITA Federico Alan Pilloni

Silver GBR Boris Shaw

Bronze TUR Ozan Turker

Full results available here . . .