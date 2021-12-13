Youth Sailing World Championships are Open

- Opening Ceremony welcomes 56 nations to Oman for Youth Sailing World Championships
On the eve of competition at the 2021 Youth Sailing World Championships presented by Hempel, taking place at the Barceló Mussanah Resort in Oman, the 433 sailors from 56 nations took part in practice races during Sunday 12 December.
Racing commences on Monday 13 December and runs for five days through to the conclusion of the event on Friday 17 December.
2021 GB Youth Sailing World Championships team for 11 Events :
420 girls: Julia STAITE, 18, HISC, and Bettine HARRIS, 18, Bristol Corinthian YC
420 boys: Jamie COOK, 17, and Will MARTIN, 18, Cardiff Bay YC
29er girls: Emily MUELLER, 18, HISC, and Florence BRELLISFORD, 18, HISC
29er boys: Leo WILKINSON, 17, Maidenhead SC / DWSC, and Sam JONES, 18, Hill Head SC
Nacra 15: Jasmine WILLIAMS, 17, Restronguet SC, and Alfie COGGER, 18, Coniston SC
Kite foiling girls: Ella GEIGER, 16, West Sussex
Kite foiling boys: Adam FARRINGTON, 18, Bournemouth & Poole Kitesurfing Club
ILCA 6 Men: Sam DICKINSON, 16, HISC
ILCA 6 Girl: Coco BARRETT, 18, Island Barn Reservoir SC
Techno293+ girls: Lucy KENYON, 17, Parkstone YC
Techno293+ boys: Boris SHAW, 16, Parkstone YC
