Youth Sailing World Championships are Open

Opening Ceremony welcomes 56 nations to Oman for Youth Sailing World Championships

On the eve of competition at the 2021 Youth Sailing World Championships presented by Hempel, taking place at the Barceló Mussanah Resort in Oman, the 433 sailors from 56 nations took part in practice races during Sunday 12 December.

Racing commences on Monday 13 December and runs for five days through to the conclusion of the event on Friday 17 December.

2021 GB Youth Sailing World Championships team for 11 Events :

420 girls: Julia STAITE, 18, HISC, and Bettine HARRIS, 18, Bristol Corinthian YC

420 boys: Jamie COOK, 17, and Will MARTIN, 18, Cardiff Bay YC

29er girls: Emily MUELLER, 18, HISC, and Florence BRELLISFORD, 18, HISC

29er boys: Leo WILKINSON, 17, Maidenhead SC / DWSC, and Sam JONES, 18, Hill Head SC

Nacra 15: Jasmine WILLIAMS, 17, Restronguet SC, and Alfie COGGER, 18, Coniston SC

Kite foiling girls: Ella GEIGER, 16, West Sussex

Kite foiling boys: Adam FARRINGTON, 18, Bournemouth & Poole Kitesurfing Club

ILCA 6 Men: Sam DICKINSON, 16, HISC

ILCA 6 Girl: Coco BARRETT, 18, Island Barn Reservoir SC

Techno293+ girls: Lucy KENYON, 17, Parkstone YC

Techno293+ boys: Boris SHAW, 16, Parkstone YC

