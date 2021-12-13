Star Southern Hemisphere – Victory for Altolaguirre brothers

The Altolaguirre brothers, Leandro and Lucas are the 2021 Star Southern Hemisphere Champions

They earned their first Silver Star after an amazing scorecard of five bullets out of eight races and a huge 24-point margin over the second team, Diego Peisajovich with Javier Ciro, and 25 over the third, Fabian Mac Gowan with Nicolas Rosas.

The Championship, organized in Buenos Aires by Club Nautico Olivos and the ISCYRA, ended Sunday with two more races, reaching the scheduled total of eight.

The first race of the day was sailed with an offshore breeze of 12/15 knots at the start that increased up to 18/20 towards the end. There was a strong threat of ‘Pampero’ on the racecourse – a local wind that generally comes with a storm – but luckily it wasn’t the case.

A second place for Leandro and Lucas Altolaguirre behind Alberto Zanetti with Gustavo Warburg was enough to give them the title, not needing to sail in the final race which was won by Fabian Mac Gowan and Nicolas Rosas.

Second overall were Diego Peisajovich and Javier Ciro, with third Gowan and Rosas.

Full results available here . . .