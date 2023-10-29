Star European Championship – Jennings and Trouche are 2023 Champions

After loosing two days of racing to strong winds, Jack Jennings (USA) and Pedro Trouche (BRA) were declared 2023 Star European Champions.

After four races at the Star European Championship in Cannes, France, Jennings and Trouche, who claimed the leadership of the ranking on day one, then confirmed their position Saturda, on the final day, after two very hard races with winds up to twenty knots and very challenging chop.

In the overall ranking Jorgen Shoenherr and Markus Koy won the silver medal, and Italian America’s Cup sailor, Flavio Favini with Nicolas Seravalle with the bronze, after a fourth place at the 2023 Worlds in Scarlino in September.

This final day started out with winds building and the course was set in the Bay of St.Maxime, with a Southwesterly breeze at 15-18 knots.

Two-time World Champion Diego Negri with Alberto Ambrosini won the first race of the day as the wind was getting stronger for race four.

A few teams did not finish Race Three and a few other opted for not even starting Race Four, as the breeze was gusting to twenty knots.

It was a five leg final race, and Jack Jennings with Pedro Trouche wanted to seal the regatta and went on to claim the second race win of this short score board.

Star European Championship – Final Leaders after 4 races (40 entries)

1st USA 8464 Jack JENNINGS and Pedro TROUCHE – – 3 1 8 1 – – 13 pts

2nd DEN 8532 Jürgen SCHOENHERR and Markus KOY – – 1 3 3 8 – – 15 pts

3rd ITA 8568 Flavio FAVINI and Nicolas SERAVALLE – – 10 2 12 3 – – 27 pts

4th ITA 8583 Diego NEGRI and Alberto AMBROSINI – – 21 4 1 5 – – 31 pts

5th ITA 8557 Giovanni COPPO and Frithjof KLEEN – – 17 5 6 4 – – 32 pts

6th NED 8473 Haico de BOER and Samuel GONCALVES – – 6 16 2 9 – – 33 pts

7th NED 8455 Marc BLEES and Joost HOUWELING – – 7 9 15 10 – – 41 pts

8th USA 8585 Scott BARNARD and Phil TRINTER – – 8 14 18 13 – – 53 pts

9th NED 8070 Pim VANVUGT and Robin JACOBS – – 12 12 20 11 – – 55 pts

10th ARG 8421 Diego PEISAJOVICH and Javier SIRO – – 19 30 5 2 – – 56 pts