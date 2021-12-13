Youth Sailing Worlds – Day 1 Results

Day 1 results of the 2021 Youth Sailing World Championships taking place at the Barceló Mussanah Resort in Oman.
433 sailors from 56 nations are taking part in the event running until Friday 17 December.
Results received so far show early leaders, with the 29er male, and Techno 293 + Male events still to start racing.
Updates posted as received.
Day 1 Monday 12 Dec – Leading results:
29er Male – (24 entries)
TBA
29er Female – after 3 races (18 entries)
1st USA Sophie Fisher and Charlie Leigh 1 -5 1 – – 2 pts
2nd ITA Agata Scalmazzi and Giulia Vezzoli 2 1 -11 – – 3 pts
3rd GBR Emily Mueller and Florence Brellisford -4 3 3 – – 6 pts
4th SLO Alja Petric and Katja Filipic -10 8 2 – – 10 pts
5th DEN Katrine Isaksen Schmidt and Esther Kamma Houborg 9 2 -10 – – 11 pts
6th BRA Gabriela Vassel and Larissa Oliveira -13 7 4 – – 11 pts
420 Female – after 2 races (19 entries)
1st ESP Neus Ballester Bover and Andrea Perello Mora 3 1 – – 4 pts
2nd ITA Camilla Michelini and Margherita Bonifacio 2 5 – – 7 pts
3rd USA Vanessa Lahrkamp and Katherine McNamara 1 9 – – 10 pts
4th BRA Joana Goncalvez and Luisa Madureira 7 3 – – 10 pts
5th GRE Dimitra Vartolomaiou and Metaxia Gogou 4 6 – – 10 pts
6th FRA Manon Pennaneac’h and Victoire Lerat 11 2 – – 13 pts
GBR:
15th GBR Julia Staite and Bettine Harris 14 16 – – 30 pts
420 Male/Mixed – after 2 races (22 entries)
1st TUR Can Erturk and Ali Beren Adamcil 1 4 5 – – 5 pts
2nd ESP Ian Clive Walker March and Finn Dicke 4 3 7 – – 7 pts
3rd POL Ludwik Grzelak and Tomasz Lewandowski 3 9 12 – – 12 pts
4th CRO Ema Samarzija and Leon Scheidl 5 8 13 – – 13 pts
5th GER Florian Krauss and Jannis Summchen 2 12 14 – – 14 pts
6th ISR Roi Levy and Ariel Gal 14 1 15 – – 15 pts
GBR
14th GBR Jamie Cook and Will Martin 9 17 26 – – 26 pts
Formula Kite Female – after 4 races (10 entries)
1st ISR 2 Gal Zukerman -1 1 1 1 – – 3 pts
2nd POL 3 Julia Damasiewicz -2 2 2 2 – – 6 pts
3rd FRA 1 Héloïse Pégourié -4 3 3 3 – – 9 pts
4th TUR 6 Derin Atakan 3 -4 4 4 – – 11 pts
5th ITA 9 Irene Tari 5 -6 5 5 – – 15 pts
6th GBR 5 Ella Geiger -7 5 6 6 – – 17 pts
Formula Kite Male – after 4 races (16 entries)
1st ITA 4 Riccardo Pianosi 1 1 2 -3 – – 4 pts
2nd SGP 20 Maximilian Maeder -17 4 1 1 – – 6 pts
3rd RUS 17 Mikhail Novikov 2 2 -3 2 – – 6 pts
4th POL 21 Jakub Jurkowski 3 3 -4 4 – – 10 pts
5th GER 23 Jan Voster 4 -6 5 5 – – 14 pts
6th NED 12 Jis Ton Peet van Hees -6 5 6 6 – – 17 pts
GBR: pts
8th GBR 24 Adam Farrington 7 8 -17 8 – – 23 pts
Ilca6 (Radial) Female – after 2 races (46 entries)
1st NOR Marie Jacobsen Lepperöd 7 5 – – 12 pts
2nd RUS Aleksandra Lukoyanova 12 1 – – 13 pts
3rd CZE Alessia Palanti 1 12 – – 13 pts
4th PER Florencia Chiarella 6 7 – – 13 pts
5th IRL Eve McMahon 11 4 – – 15 pts
6th POL Lilly May Niezabitowska 18 2 – – 20 pts
7th GBR Coco Barrett 15 6 – – 21 pts
Ilca6 (Radial) Male – after 2 races (50 entries)
1st UKR Oskar Madonich 2.0 2.0 4.0 4.0
2nd POR José Gomes Saraiva Mendes 3.0 3.0 6.0 6.0
3rd POL Przemys?aw Machowski 7.0 1.0 8.0 8.0
4th SLO Luka Zabukovec 4.0 4.0 8.0 8.0
5th BER Sebastian Kempe 5.0 14.0 19.0 19.0
6th USA Chapman Petersen 6.0 13.0 19.0 19.0
GBR:
30th GBR Sam Dickinson 44 18 – – 62 pts
Nacra15 Mixed – after 3 races (11 entries)
1st FRA Thomas Proust and Eloïse Clabon 1 1 -4 – – 2 pts
2nd NED Olivier Jaquet and Femme Rixt Rijk 4 -6 1 – – 5 pts
3rd SUI Axel Grandjean and Noémie Fehlmann 2 -4 3 – – 5 pts
4th ESP Max Rondeau Gomez and Mar Garcia Alves -5 5 2 – – 7 pts
5th BEL Kwinten Borghijs and Lieselotte Borghijs -6 2 5 – – 7 pts
6th USA Cooper Delbridge and Kay Brunsvold 3 -12 7 – – 10 pts
GBR:
10th GBR Jasmine Williams and Alfie Cogger -10 8 9 – – 17 pts
Techno 293 + Female – after 3 races (17 entries)
1st FRA Manon Pianazza -1 1 1 – – 2 pts
2nd ESP Zoe Fernandez de Bobadilla Ramos 2 2 -5 – – 4 pts
3rd GRE Aimilia Kosti -6 3 3 – – 6 pts
4th ITA Anita Soncini 3 -4 4 – – 7 pts
5th CZE Kristyna Chalupnikova 7 -18 2 – – 9 pts
6th GBR Lucy Kenyon 4 5 -7 – – 9 pts
Techno 293 + Male – (18 entries)
TBA
Full results available here . . .