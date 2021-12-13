Youth Sailing Worlds – Day 1 Results

Day 1 results of the 2021 Youth Sailing World Championships taking place at the Barceló Mussanah Resort in Oman.

433 sailors from 56 nations are taking part in the event running until Friday 17 December.

Results received so far show early leaders, with the 29er male, and Techno 293 + Male events still to start racing.

Updates posted as received.

Day 1 Monday 12 Dec – Leading results:

29er Male – (24 entries)

TBA



29er Female – after 3 races (18 entries)

1st USA Sophie Fisher and Charlie Leigh 1 -5 1 – – 2 pts

2nd ITA Agata Scalmazzi and Giulia Vezzoli 2 1 -11 – – 3 pts

3rd GBR Emily Mueller and Florence Brellisford -4 3 3 – – 6 pts

4th SLO Alja Petric and Katja Filipic -10 8 2 – – 10 pts

5th DEN Katrine Isaksen Schmidt and Esther Kamma Houborg 9 2 -10 – – 11 pts

6th BRA Gabriela Vassel and Larissa Oliveira -13 7 4 – – 11 pts

420 Female – after 2 races (19 entries)

1st ESP Neus Ballester Bover and Andrea Perello Mora 3 1 – – 4 pts

2nd ITA Camilla Michelini and Margherita Bonifacio 2 5 – – 7 pts

3rd USA Vanessa Lahrkamp and Katherine McNamara 1 9 – – 10 pts

4th BRA Joana Goncalvez and Luisa Madureira 7 3 – – 10 pts

5th GRE Dimitra Vartolomaiou and Metaxia Gogou 4 6 – – 10 pts

6th FRA Manon Pennaneac’h and Victoire Lerat 11 2 – – 13 pts

GBR:

15th GBR Julia Staite and Bettine Harris 14 16 – – 30 pts

420 Male/Mixed – after 2 races (22 entries)

1st TUR Can Erturk and Ali Beren Adamcil 1 4 5 – – 5 pts

2nd ESP Ian Clive Walker March and Finn Dicke 4 3 7 – – 7 pts

3rd POL Ludwik Grzelak and Tomasz Lewandowski 3 9 12 – – 12 pts

4th CRO Ema Samarzija and Leon Scheidl 5 8 13 – – 13 pts

5th GER Florian Krauss and Jannis Summchen 2 12 14 – – 14 pts

6th ISR Roi Levy and Ariel Gal 14 1 15 – – 15 pts

GBR

14th GBR Jamie Cook and Will Martin 9 17 26 – – 26 pts

Formula Kite Female – after 4 races (10 entries)

1st ISR 2 Gal Zukerman -1 1 1 1 – – 3 pts

2nd POL 3 Julia Damasiewicz -2 2 2 2 – – 6 pts

3rd FRA 1 Héloïse Pégourié -4 3 3 3 – – 9 pts

4th TUR 6 Derin Atakan 3 -4 4 4 – – 11 pts

5th ITA 9 Irene Tari 5 -6 5 5 – – 15 pts

6th GBR 5 Ella Geiger -7 5 6 6 – – 17 pts

Formula Kite Male – after 4 races (16 entries)

1st ITA 4 Riccardo Pianosi 1 1 2 -3 – – 4 pts

2nd SGP 20 Maximilian Maeder -17 4 1 1 – – 6 pts

3rd RUS 17 Mikhail Novikov 2 2 -3 2 – – 6 pts

4th POL 21 Jakub Jurkowski 3 3 -4 4 – – 10 pts

5th GER 23 Jan Voster 4 -6 5 5 – – 14 pts

6th NED 12 Jis Ton Peet van Hees -6 5 6 6 – – 17 pts

GBR: pts

8th GBR 24 Adam Farrington 7 8 -17 8 – – 23 pts

Ilca6 (Radial) Female – after 2 races (46 entries)

1st NOR Marie Jacobsen Lepperöd 7 5 – – 12 pts

2nd RUS Aleksandra Lukoyanova 12 1 – – 13 pts

3rd CZE Alessia Palanti 1 12 – – 13 pts

4th PER Florencia Chiarella 6 7 – – 13 pts

5th IRL Eve McMahon 11 4 – – 15 pts

6th POL Lilly May Niezabitowska 18 2 – – 20 pts

7th GBR Coco Barrett 15 6 – – 21 pts

Ilca6 (Radial) Male – after 2 races (50 entries)

1st UKR Oskar Madonich 2.0 2.0 4.0 4.0

2nd POR José Gomes Saraiva Mendes 3.0 3.0 6.0 6.0

3rd POL Przemys?aw Machowski 7.0 1.0 8.0 8.0

4th SLO Luka Zabukovec 4.0 4.0 8.0 8.0

5th BER Sebastian Kempe 5.0 14.0 19.0 19.0

6th USA Chapman Petersen 6.0 13.0 19.0 19.0

GBR:

30th GBR Sam Dickinson 44 18 – – 62 pts

Nacra15 Mixed – after 3 races (11 entries)

1st FRA Thomas Proust and Eloïse Clabon 1 1 -4 – – 2 pts

2nd NED Olivier Jaquet and Femme Rixt Rijk 4 -6 1 – – 5 pts

3rd SUI Axel Grandjean and Noémie Fehlmann 2 -4 3 – – 5 pts

4th ESP Max Rondeau Gomez and Mar Garcia Alves -5 5 2 – – 7 pts

5th BEL Kwinten Borghijs and Lieselotte Borghijs -6 2 5 – – 7 pts

6th USA Cooper Delbridge and Kay Brunsvold 3 -12 7 – – 10 pts

GBR:

10th GBR Jasmine Williams and Alfie Cogger -10 8 9 – – 17 pts

Techno 293 + Female – after 3 races (17 entries)

1st FRA Manon Pianazza -1 1 1 – – 2 pts

2nd ESP Zoe Fernandez de Bobadilla Ramos 2 2 -5 – – 4 pts

3rd GRE Aimilia Kosti -6 3 3 – – 6 pts

4th ITA Anita Soncini 3 -4 4 – – 7 pts

5th CZE Kristyna Chalupnikova 7 -18 2 – – 9 pts

6th GBR Lucy Kenyon 4 5 -7 – – 9 pts

Techno 293 + Male – (18 entries)

TBA



Full results available here . . .