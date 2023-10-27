Star European Championship Weatherbound day 2 & 3

No racing, too windy and rough sea condition Thursday and Friday on Cannes Bay.

Friday forecast to be better, but that did not come to pas, so a second day lost.

Three races are scheduled for the final day Saturday 28 October.

Overall after two races on Wednesdar, Jennings and Trouche are tied for the lead with Schoenherr and Koy on 4 pts.

Star European Championship – Leaders after 2 races (40 entries)

1st USA 8464 Jack JENNINGS / Pedro TROUCHE – – 3 1 – – 4 pts

2nd DEN 8532 Jürgen SCHOENHERR / Markus KOY – – 1 3 – – 4 pts

3rd ARG 8553 Jean KOUYOUMDJIAN / Fernando RIVERO – – 2 8 – – 10 pts

4th ITA 8568 Flavio FAVINI / Nicolas SERAVALLE – – 10 2 – – 12 pts

5th NED 8455 Marc BLEES / Joost HOUWELING – – 7 9 – – 16 pts

6th GER 8438 Juergen WOLFF / Pascal RAMBEAU – – 4 13 – – 17 pts

7th ITA 8557 Giovanni COPPO / Frithjof KLEEN – – 17 5 – – 22 pts

8th NED 8473 Haico de BOER / Samuel GONCALVES – – 6 16 – – 22 pts

9th GER 8446 Hubert MERKELBACH / Kilian WEISE – – 15 7 – – 22 pts

10th USA 8585 Scott BARNARD / Phil TRINTER – – 8 14 – – 22 pts

GBR:

15th GBR 8443 Ante RAZMILOVIC / Brian HAMMERSLEY – – 23 6 – – 29 pts