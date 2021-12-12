Gillard and Gray are 2021 Datchet Flyer winners

Thomas Gillard and Rachael Gray sailing a Merlin Rocket are winners of the 2021 Datchet Flyer

With a good breeze on the final day, allowing Race 3 (average laps) and the Pursuit race to be sailed, Gillard and Gray, of Staunton Harold SC, in their Merlin finished Datchet Flyer winners by three points with a nine point total.

Second were Roger Gilbert and Ben McGrane in a 505 on 12 points, just 0.5 points ahead of third placed Jack Hopkins in a Laser.

Fourth was the GP14 of Nick Craig and Toby Lewis with 16 points, and fifth Olympic 49er gold medallist, Dylan Fletcher sailing wth Michael Batchelor and Ben Wilson in a National 18.

After the first three handicap races at Datchet Water, Ben Flower sailing a Laser, led by one point from Gillard and Gray with Gilbert and McGrane a further point back in third, and Hopkins fourth.

Sunday’s final pursuit race (double points, non-discardable) was a win for Gillard and Gray which took them into the overall lead, while Flower finished ninth and slipped to eighth overall.

Gilbert and McGrane took second in the pursuit, tied with Hopkins, to take second and third overall.

Datchet Flyer 2021 – Final Leaders after 4 races, 1 discard (91 entries)

1st Merlin Rocket – Thomas GILLARD and Rachael GRAY 1 6 -9 2 – – 9 pts

2nd 505 – Roger GILBERT and Ben MCGRANE 6 -11.5 2 4 – – 12 pts

3rd Laser (ILCA 7) – Jack HOPKINS and 4 4.5 -23 4 – – 12.5 pts

4th GP14 – Nick CRAIG and Tobytastic LEWIS 5 -7 5 6 – – 16 pts

5th National 18 – Dylan FLETCHER and Michael BATCHELOR/ Ben WILSON -11 8 7 6 – – 21 pts

6th Laser (ILCA 7) – Thomas BRINDLEY 7 4.5 -24.5 10 – – 21.5 pts

7th RS Vareo – Luke FISHER -14 14 8 2 – – 24 pts

8th Laser (ILCA 7) – Ben FLOWER 3 3 -4 18 – – 24 pts

9th Enterprise – Nigel BIRD and Iain BIRD 2 -25 14 14 – – 30 pts

10th Supernova – Alex HORLOCK -51.5 9 12 16 – – 37 pts

11th RS400 – Nicholas CHARLES and Chris MARTIN 10 -27 18 10 – – 38 pts

12th RS Aero 7 – Peter BARTON 9 -30 26 8 – – 43 pts

13th 420 – Alice DAVIS and Oliver RAYNER -18 10 10 24 – – 44 pts

14th Radial (ILCA 6) – Alastair BROWN 25 -49 11 12 – – 48 pts

15th RS400 – Jon HEISSIG and Nicky GRIFFIN 12 -26 19 18 – – 49 pts

16th Radial (ILCA 6) – Jon EMMETT 26 -33.5 15 8 – – 49 pts

17th Solo – Fraser HAYDEN 8 11.5 -39 30 – – 49.5 pts

18th 420 – Harry GEORGE and Ralph CAWRHORNE 16 -51.5 3 32 – – 51 pts

19th 505 – Tom JEFFCOATE and Tim HARTLEY 13 16 -17 28 – – 57 pts

20th 420 – Joe WARWICKER and Hugo VALENTINE 35 -46 6 20 – – 61 pts

21st RS Aero 7 – Ellie CRAIG 29 19 -32 14 – – 62 pts

22nd Solo – Patrick OVERS 39.5 1 -56.5 22 – – 62.5 pts

23rd National 18 – Phil HARDISTY and Chris Hill PETE RICHARDSON 22 -47 13 32 – – 67 pts

24th Osprey – Roger BLAKE and James BLAKE -62.5 28 20 24 – – 72 pts

25th RS300 – Chris HATTON 32 -37.5 28.5 12 – – 72.5 pts

26th RS200 – Alex SMALLWOOD and Tom KOSTELETOS 19 -37.5 22 34 – – 75 pts

27th 420 – Millie IRISH and Clara JONES 38 2 -48 38 – – 78 pts

28th RS Aero 7 – Steve NORBURY -47 44.5 30 16 – – 90.5 pts

29th Scorpion – Dave WADE and Ben RAYNER 20 22 -27 50 – – 92 pts

30th 420 – Imogen WADE and Matthew RAYNER -41.5 35 31 26 – – 92 pts

Overall results available here . . .