IKA KiteFoil World Series – Bainbridge, Mazella battle for lead

Conner Bainbridge opened with a race win followed up with three second places

Axel Mazella of France counting four race wins is leading with four points

Day 1 of the Gran Canaria IKA KiteFoil World Series eneded with Axel Mazella of France leading with four points, counting four race wins and discarding a second place.

Britain’s Conner Bainbridge opened with a race win followed up with three second places and would have taken second in the last race of the afternoon but a crash just before the finish line dropped him to third.

Bainbridge is second with seven points, and six points clear of third placed Russian Federation rider Denis Taradin.



In the women’s division, Poema Newland had the best day and sits just a point outside of the Top 10 overall.

Another French rider, Lauriane Nolot, holds second in the women’s division with Austria’s Alina Kornelli in third.

The Canaries event is the 2021 KiteFoil World Series finale to decide the outright champions.

Axel Mazella leads after four events, second is Denis Taradin of Russia with a two point avantage over third placed Conner Bainbridge.

KiteFoil World Series Gran Canaria – Men (5 races, 1 discard)

1st FRA Axel Mazella – – 4pts

2nd GBR Connor Bainbridge – – 7pts

3rd RYF Denis Taradin – – 13pts

KiteFoil World Series Gran Canaria – Women (5 races, 1 discard)

1st FRA Poema Newland – – 40pts

2nd FRA Lauriane Nolot – – 54pts

3rd AUT Alina Kornelli – – 59pts

No GBR competing

Full results available here . . .