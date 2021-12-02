ILCA6 Radial Women’s World Championship – Day 2 Action

Julia Buesselberg of Germany is the leader after the three races were completed on day 2 of the ILCA 6 (Radial) Women’s World Championship, taking place in Oman.

Buesselberg finished the day with 17 points (14, 2, 1) and a 13 point lead from second placed Monika Mikkola of Finland (2, 21, 7) who is tied on 30 points with Vasileia Karachaliou of Greece (18, 7, 5).

In fourth place with 31 points is Denmark’s Anne-Marie Rindom (7, 8, 16), in fifth is Louise Cervera of France (21,15,2) and sixth Viktorija Andrulyte of Lithuania (1, 17,25).

Britain’s Hannah Snellgrove (23, 5, 20) is in ninth place and Matilda Nicholls (52, 9, 8) in 20th place and will be hoping to drop the 52 score from the first race.

The other race winner was Agata Barwinska of Poland in race 2 who is 11th overall.

Leading the Men’s event is AL Muatasim Al Farsi OMA with four points, in second place is Nik Pletikos SLO.

2021 ILCA 6 Women’s World Championship – Leaders after 3 races (63 entries)

1st GER Julia Buesselberg 14 2.0 1.0 – – 17 pts

2nd FIN Monika Mikkola 2 21.0 7.0 – – 30 pts

3rd GRE Vasileia Karachaliou 18 7.0 5.0 – – 30 pts

4th DEN Anne-Marie Rindom 7 8.0 16.0 – – 31 pts

5th FRA Louise Cervera 21 15.0 2.0 – – 38 pts

6th LTU Viktorija Andrulyte 1 17.0 25.0 – – 43 pts

7th BEL Emma Plasschaert 29 12.0 3.0 – – 44 pts

8th AUS Elyse Ainsworth 22 4.0 19.0 – – 45 pts

9th GBR Hannah Snellgrove 23 5.0 20.0 – – 48 pts

10th DEN Anna Munch 36 6.0 6.0 – – 48 pts

11th POL Agata Barwinska 37 1.0 13.0 – – 51 pts

12th NED Mirthe Akkerman 30 10.0 14.0 – – 54 pts

13th AUS Mara Stransky 12 33.0 11.0 – – 56 pts

14th NED Maxime Jonker 15 20.0 21.0 – – 56 pts

15th DEN Michala Norsell 3 46.0 9.0 – – 58 pts

16th JPN Yumiko Tombe 19 11.0 29.0 – – 59 pts

17th ESP Cristina Pujol Bajo 4 38.0 18.0 – – 60 pts

18th AUS Zoe Thomson 26 18.0 17.0 – – 61 pts

19th ITA Matilda Talluri 5 47.0 12.0 – – 64 pts

20th GBR Matilda Nicholls 52 9.0 8.0 – – 69 pts

21st ISR Shay Kakon 8 36.0 28.0 – – 72 pts

22nd HKG Nancy Highfield 46 3.0 26.0 – – 75 pts

23rd ROU Ebru Bolat 6 16.0 54.0 – – 76 pts

24th IND Nethra Kumanan 9 22.0 50.0 – – 81 pts

25th ITA Chiara Benini Floriani 20 32.0 37.0 – – 89 pts

Other GBR:

37th GBR Molly Sacker 11 64.0 DNC 33.0 – – 108 pts

39th GBR Daisy Collingridge 45 23.0 44.0 – – 112 pts

59th GBR Anya Haji-Michael 60 50.0 45.0 – – 155 pts

Full results available here . . .

2021 ILCA 6 Men’s World Championship – Leaders after 3 races (9 entries)

1st OMA AL Muatasim Al Farsi 2.0 1.0 1.0 – – 4.0 pts

2nd SLO Nik Pletikos 1.0 4.0 2.0 – – 7.0 pts

3rd OMA AbdulMalik Al Hinai 3.0 3.0 4.0 – – 0 10.0 pts

No GBR entry

Full results available here . . .