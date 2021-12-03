Gran Canaria IKA KiteFoil World Series – No racing on Day 2

The ‘racing postponed’ flags were displayed on Day 2 of the 2021 KiteFoil World Series Gran Canaria.

Winds gusting over 30 knots at the Playa de las Burras meant no racing for the day.



After five races on Day 1 of the 2021 KiteFoil World Series Gran Canaria, Axel Mazella leads the event overall with four race wins.

In the women’s division, Poema Newland holds the lead and sits just a point outside of the top 10 overall.

Full results available here . . .

Related Post:

IKA KiteFoil World Series – Bainbridge, Mazella battle for lead