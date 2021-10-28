29er Europeans – Jens-Christian and Jens-Philip are 2021 Champions

The final race of the 2021 29er European Championship decided the title.
Jens-Christian and Jens-Philip Dehn-Toftehoj of Denmark taking the race win and overall victory.
Jens-Christian and Jens-Philip finished with 32 points, three points ahead of Keo Devaux and Enael Rio of France, with the third podium place going to Gustav and Clement Asholm-Bradley with 39 points.
Rebekka Johannesen and Silje Cerup-Simonsen of Denmark were top placed Female pair, in 12th place overall.
Best placed British pair were Ben Mueller and Sam Webb, finishing 22nd overall.
Other leading British competitors were Oliver Peters and Ben Bradley 30th, Leo Wilkinson and Sam Jones 32nd and Charlie Gran and Cameron Sword 33rd overall
29er European Championship – Final Gold Fleet Leaders after 5th race
1st DEN Jens-Christian and Jens-Philip Dehn-Toftehoj 1.0 – – 32 pts
2nd FRA Keo Devaux and Enael Rio 2.0 – – 35 pts
3rd DEN Gustav and Clement Asholm-Bradley 3.0 – – 39 pts
4th ITA Zeno Valerio Marchesini and Carlo Vittoli -26 – – 43 pts
5th HUN Toth Attila and Borda Levente -39 – – 54 pts
6th ESP Quicorras Urios Salinas and Filippo Binetti 16.0 – – 59 pts
7th FRA Hugo Revil and Karl Devaux 15.0 – – 60 pts
8th GER Carl Krause and Max Georgi 10.0 – – 62 pts
9th NED Robbert Huisman and Frank Boer 5.0 – – 74 pts
10th NED Yanne Broers and Michiel Dam 21.0 – – 74 pts
11th IRL Tim Norwood and Nathan van Steenberge 33.0 – – 75 pts
12th DEN Rebekka Johannesen and Silje Cerup-Simonsen -45 – – 85 pts
13th NOR Markus Berthet and Rudolf Ugelstad 9.0 – – 85 pts
14th FIN Ebbe Heinila and Kim Oskar Godenhjelm -43 – – 91 pts
15th FIN Simon Karlemo and Lasse Lindell -42 – – 93 pts
16th SWE Hedvig Liljegren and Hugo Liljegren 11.0 – – 95 pts
17th ITA malika bellomi and Beatrice Conti”17.0 – – 98 pts
18th IRL Ben O’Shaughnessy and James Dwyer Matthews -46 – – 103 pts
19th ESP Alvaro Alonso and Guillermo Castellano -31 – – 106 pts
20th ITA Agata Scalmazzi and Giulia Vezzoli 32.0 – – 108 pts
21st IRL Clementine van Steenberge and Chiara Carra 14.0 – – 108 pts
22nd GBR Ben Mueller and Sam Webb 25.0 – – 108 pts
23rd SWE Hannah Maurer and Ebba Berntsson 4.0 – – 109 pts
24th ITA Alex Demurtas and Giovanni Santi 22.0 – – 114 pts
25th CZE Tibor Nevelos and Adam Nevelos 6.0 – – 115 pts
Other Leading GBR:
30th GBR Oliver Peters and Ben Bradley 24.0 – – 126 pts
32nd GBR Leo Wilkinson and Sam Jones 7.0 – – 128 pts
33rd GBR Charlie Gran and Cameron Sword 20.0 – – 128 pts
39th GBR Aled Llewellyn-Jones and Ewan Plowden-wardlaw 12.0 – – 140 pts