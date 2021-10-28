29er Europeans – Jens-Christian and Jens-Philip are 2021 Champions

The final race of the 2021 29er European Championship decided the title.

Jens-Christian and Jens-Philip Dehn-Toftehoj of Denmark taking the race win and overall victory.

Jens-Christian and Jens-Philip finished with 32 points, three points ahead of Keo Devaux and Enael Rio of France, with the third podium place going to Gustav and Clement Asholm-Bradley with 39 points.

Rebekka Johannesen and Silje Cerup-Simonsen of Denmark were top placed Female pair, in 12th place overall.

Best placed British pair were Ben Mueller and Sam Webb, finishing 22nd overall.

Other leading British competitors were Oliver Peters and Ben Bradley 30th, Leo Wilkinson and Sam Jones 32nd and Charlie Gran and Cameron Sword 33rd overall

29er European Championship – Final Gold Fleet Leaders after 5th race

1st DEN Jens-Christian and Jens-Philip Dehn-Toftehoj 1.0 – – 32 pts

2nd FRA Keo Devaux and Enael Rio 2.0 – – 35 pts

3rd DEN Gustav and Clement Asholm-Bradley 3.0 – – 39 pts

4th ITA Zeno Valerio Marchesini and Carlo Vittoli -26 – – 43 pts

5th HUN Toth Attila and Borda Levente -39 – – 54 pts

6th ESP Quicorras Urios Salinas and Filippo Binetti 16.0 – – 59 pts

7th FRA Hugo Revil and Karl Devaux 15.0 – – 60 pts

8th GER Carl Krause and Max Georgi 10.0 – – 62 pts

9th NED Robbert Huisman and Frank Boer 5.0 – – 74 pts

10th NED Yanne Broers and Michiel Dam 21.0 – – 74 pts

11th IRL Tim Norwood and Nathan van Steenberge 33.0 – – 75 pts

12th DEN Rebekka Johannesen and Silje Cerup-Simonsen -45 – – 85 pts

13th NOR Markus Berthet and Rudolf Ugelstad 9.0 – – 85 pts

14th FIN Ebbe Heinila and Kim Oskar Godenhjelm -43 – – 91 pts

15th FIN Simon Karlemo and Lasse Lindell -42 – – 93 pts

16th SWE Hedvig Liljegren and Hugo Liljegren 11.0 – – 95 pts

17th ITA malika bellomi and Beatrice Conti”17.0 – – 98 pts

18th IRL Ben O’Shaughnessy and James Dwyer Matthews -46 – – 103 pts

19th ESP Alvaro Alonso and Guillermo Castellano -31 – – 106 pts

20th ITA Agata Scalmazzi and Giulia Vezzoli 32.0 – – 108 pts

21st IRL Clementine van Steenberge and Chiara Carra 14.0 – – 108 pts

22nd GBR Ben Mueller and Sam Webb 25.0 – – 108 pts

23rd SWE Hannah Maurer and Ebba Berntsson 4.0 – – 109 pts

24th ITA Alex Demurtas and Giovanni Santi 22.0 – – 114 pts

25th CZE Tibor Nevelos and Adam Nevelos 6.0 – – 115 pts

Other Leading GBR:

30th GBR Oliver Peters and Ben Bradley 24.0 – – 126 pts

32nd GBR Leo Wilkinson and Sam Jones 7.0 – – 128 pts

33rd GBR Charlie Gran and Cameron Sword 20.0 – – 128 pts

39th GBR Aled Llewellyn-Jones and Ewan Plowden-wardlaw 12.0 – – 140 pts